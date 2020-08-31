Federal waiver extends through December, Anne Arundel schools can continue free meals for children

The USDA announced an extension of the summer meals program through December, allowing local jurisdictions like Anne Arundel County Public Schools to continue to offer meals for children 2 to 18, according to a release on Monday.
“We have been very, very worried about the ability to feed the number of children since March,” spokesperson Bob Mosier said. “We are almost at two million meals — the thought of excluding children because they are not in our schools was really troubling to us.”
Initially, the school system was preparing to return to the traditional meals program, which requires students, if they qualify, to sign up for the free and reduced meals. This would have meant children not yet part of the school system would not be able to receive meals from schools.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy, and nutritious food. During the COVID-19 pandemic, USDA has provided an unprecedented amount of flexibilities to help schools feed kids through the school meal programs, and today, we are also extending summer meal program flexibilities for as long as we can, legally and financially,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in a press release.
This extended waiver is up until December, and so Mosier recommended families still apply for the free and reduced meal program to help receive meals through December.
The school system can continue to offer free breakfast and lunch.
County schools have accounted for over 14,000 applications for free and reduced meals, according to a school official earlier this summer.
Parents and families can also contact Food and Nutrition Services by calling 410-222-5900 to work through the application.
Currently, the system has 60 meal sites – 40 schools and 20 mobile sites – but the number of school sites could increase once the school system reviews the waiver, Mosier said.
“In a day and time where there are so many uncertainties for parents, this was yet another one. This removes an uncertainty for parents, particularly for parents who had trouble putting food on the table,” Mosier said.