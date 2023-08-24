Anne Arundel school board moves redistricting proposal forward; considers adding juniors to legacy student status

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to move Superintendent Mark Bedell’s redistricting recommendation to a public hearing.

After a nearly six-hour meeting full of presentations that tackled business for the beginning of the school year, which starts Monday, the board approved a two-month public hearing period. An official plan will then be adopted in November.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County Public Schools launched the first of three phases of a three-year redistricting plan at the beginning of February in hopes of alleviating overcrowding in county schools. In July, Bedell recommended that the school board adopt a redistricting plan he and school staff put together that “put students first” and leave no school in the northern part of the county over its state-rated capacity.

Bedell’s plan redraws boundaries at 48 of the 58 schools located in the northern part of the county. This two-phase process first examines the following northern county school feeder systems: Chesapeake, Glen Burnie, Meade, North County, Northeast and Old Mill. Two new schools, Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary School, both set to be completed next year, will be drawn as part of the redistricting process in 2024.

Advertisement

Bedell’s plan proposes a few changes to how the northern feeder systems — and their families — will operate. The plan will alter geographically assigned schools at some point in the educational process for about 6,400 students. This number is fewer than predicted in either of the scenarios developed by the school system’s consultant, Bedell said. Sixteen of the redrawn boundaries include changes in middle-to-high school patterns.

Two of the major changes will involve what the school system calls a “split articulation,” where boundary lines are drawn on specific residential areas. MacArthur students who live in the Van Bokkelen and Frank Hebron-Harmon elementary attendance areas will be assigned to Old Mill West High School rather than Meade High School. Cockran Middle students who live in the Oakland Elementary or Woodside Elementary attendance areas will attend Old Mill High School as opposed to Glen Burnie High School where these students now go.

Under Bedell’s original plan, students entering the 12th grade for the 2024-25 school year will have the option to remain at the high school they are currently assigned. However, they will be required to register as a “legacy student” in a portal. These students will also be expected to provide their own transportation.

However, after extensive discussion about what the board’s next moves will be once they head into public hearing, they voted unanimously on a motion from District 1 representative Gloria Dent to put another plan forward that will grant students who will be juniors for the 2024-25 school year the same “legacy student” options that seniors in these affected areas will have under Bedell’s recommendation.

Dent’s motion followed in response to a question from District 5 representative Dana Schallheim who said she had received many concerns from northern district parents if juniors could be included in the “legacy student” definition because their students were in leadership positions within their school clubs and extracurriculars.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Kyle Ruef, director of facilities for the school system said that they did look at 11th and 12th-grade students in terms of this clause, but it would constrain some of the schools in the northern part of the county and providing relief to those schools that are over capacity was their priority in creating their plan.

“The primary focus was to provide enough space in these buildings and provide that relief as much as we could right away without extending it out further,” he said.

Dent said that she proposed the additional plan to give the community a voice on what they would like to see implemented.

Advertisement

This vote does not change Bedell’s recommendation in any way other than allowing juniors who would otherwise be relocated to a different high school following the plan’s implementation to be added to the definition of a “legacy student.” Juniors who sign up as legacy students will also be responsible for their transportation should this option be adopted in November.

“What I don’t want to see is a last-minute change [to the redistricting plan] because I think significantly delaying the implementation of this redistricting could have tremendously negative results given the work so many have done,” said Joanna Bache Tobin, board president and District 6 representative.

In the coming weeks, the school system is expected to schedule the public hearings for the Board of Education to hear the public’s thoughts on both plans ahead of the official adoption in November.

Capital reporter Brian Jeffries contributed to this article.