Anne Arundel County Public Schools expand meal sites for upcoming semester

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools system announced an additional 59 school sites that will be added to the meal program for the 2020-21 school year.
Children ages 2 to 18 can receive free breakfast and lunch each day that schools are in session, according to a press release sent out Wednesday afternoon.
“This is just another example of the incredible lengths to which our Food and Nutrition Services team has gone and continues to go to serve the children in Anne Arundel County,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in the release.
“Families across the county will continue to be well-served and receive free, nutritious meals every school day.”
The 59 sites add on to the existing 40 schools and 20 mobile sites.
The expanded sites comes after the USDA extended the summer meal program waiver, allowing for children ages 2 to 18 to receive free meals. Families are also able to pick up meals without children present but need to register with their name, ages of the children and the meal site location by calling 410-222-5900, according to the release.
The expanded program will begin Sept. 8, the first day of instruction for schools. A complete list of sites can be found on the school system’s website.