Some Anne Arundel School system employees denied hazard pay, request stronger health regulations in buildings

After being denied hazard pay for work during the school shutdown, some Anne Arundel County public schools employee representatives have requested the school system provide better regulation within its buildings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Representatives of the Secretaries and Assistants Association of Anne Arundel County (SAAAC) explained the experiences of technology-supported technicians and other employees under the union as they worked through statewide closures.
“There has been some concern relative to the employer, AACPS, providing them with adequate personal protection equipment to perform the jobs that they were asked to do,” said Bradley Darjean, Maryland State Education Association Unified Service Model Director.
When technicians first returned to school buildings back in March — they were met with very limited cleaning supplies and had to provide their own masks.
The union president, Helen Wilkerson, said technicians were given inadequate gloves, minimal cleaning supplies to handle Chromebooks and worked in big groups. So the union reached back out to the school system to request more equipment and hazard pay. The Board of Education denied the request for hazard pay, Darjean said.
School spokesperson Bob Mosier said technology-support technicians put in an order for gloves and cleaning supplies, emphasizing that within the past couple of months health guidance has changed.
“As we shut down and we’ve moved into the road to recovery and stage one, and now stage two, we’ve tried to adjust and adapt just like everybody,” Mosier said.
The school system sent out equipment as soon as they could, Mosier said in an email.
According to Wilkerson, receiving equipment and cleaning supplies was a slow process. Employees then faced another issue — proper regulations to prevent the spread of the virus while at work.
“We were entering schools where there were custodians who did not have masks. There were construction workers who were walking around and did not wear a mask,” Wilkerson said.
Superintendent George Arlotto sent out a couple memos to the school system to provide updates and also to advise employees to follow county and state recommendations to slow the spread of the virus.
In the most recent memo, dated June 16, Arlotto provided guidelines for school system employees and supervisors like using a rotational schedule, wearing masks, wiping down surfaces and practicing social distancing.
“We are currently developing system-wide safety protocols inclusive of physical distancing guidelines, enhanced hygiene resources, and possible facility alterations,” the memo states.
But the union wants a stronger stance from the school system and the Anne Arundel Board of Education.
“They strongly suggest it and they say if you’re in a central location where others can be around than they ask you to wear masks. Well the last few days, I literally had to ask a woman to put her mask on,” Wilkerson said.
She said because of experiences like this she and others in her union are pushing for health and safety regulations to be mandated.
The safety is not just for employees but families as well, Wilkerson said.
“I come in contact with someone and then, I go home and bring it to someone else,” she said.
Since school closures began, union members also said they have been at risk, Darjean said. So far, a technician has tested positive with the virus, and the representatives said that one is too many.
“If all of the precautions would have been in place then one (employee) may not have been exposed and caught it,” Darjean said.
The school system has relied on guidance from the county health department when it comes to informing others if an employee tests positive, Mosier said.
At this point, the representatives said making sure employees feel safe is important for families and for others who enter into school buildings.
“I’ve had numerous discussion that if the employees feel safe that will translate to the parents to send their kids to school,” Darjean said. “If employees don’t feel safe? That word is going to spread, and thus parents will then have concerns and cause bigger problems.”
The board is looking at policies related to pandemics and state of emergency, at the request of school board member Candace Antwine. During the last school board meeting, the policy committee gave an update on that policy.
“As the recovery of the emergency becomes a more settled fact, committee is tasking the superintendent to conduct a thorough review of our existing emergency plans, internal guidelines and policies to determine how best to apply lessons learned and incorporate best practices that may be identified by the current emergency,” said school board member Robert Leib.