Anne Arundel County and schools officials form Family Assistance Collaboration to help students, residents

In an attempt to answer growing needs from students and residents in Anne Arundel, county and school officials said they will begin a new collaboration to help.
During a call with reporters Tuesday, County Executive Steuart Pittman called the initiative the Family Assistance Collaboration and compared it to previous combined efforts between schools and the county to address mental health challenges and the opportunity gap.
Pittman listed needs like housing and income support, childcare, access to computer software, mental health services and nutrition as the county continues to combat COVID-19. More than 100 residents have died to the disease in the county, caused by the new novel coronavirus.
“We do not want to create another layer — another group of people who are going to have a lot of meetings,” Pittman said.
“What we really wanted to do was to get our staffs working together and make sure we are identifying needs and thinking outside of the box for how to fix them quickly and address them so that they can do what they do even better and we can do what we do even better.”
Superintendent George Arlotto said in an email statement that this effort will strengthen collaboration between county government and schools.
“This collaboration is focused on the sharing of information and creating better access to supports and resources for families throughout the county that may be needed as a result of the current and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” Arlotto said.
The deputy chief administrative officer for county health and human services agencies will help lead the charge.
Deputy Chief Administrative Officer of Health and Human Services Kai Boggess-de Bruin said she had heard from residents about challenges with Chromebook distribution and school meals that “rose up to the level that we thought, how can we work together and partner."
But she expects to hear more concerns as they come together.
“There are probably lots of things that will bubble up that we’ll hear about. That will give us another way to tap into those challenges and figure out how we can deliver services in a better way,” she said.
So far, the group has met for an overview and will begin to establish a work plan, she said.
Since schools have shut down across the state, the county schools have worked to provide access to computers through Chromebook distribution and expanded meal programs for children between the ages of 2 to 18.
The school system has distributed more than 10,000 Chromebooks to students, Superintendent George Arlotto said at a county budget hearing. As of late April, the Annapolis and Glen Burnie clusters had the highest amount of students not yet engaged in online learning.
The school system handed out its millionth meal Tuesday at a site in Glen Burnie.