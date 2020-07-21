Anne Arundel Community College faculty stand in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Faculty members at Anne Arundel Community College participated in a statewide protest supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday.
The protest, #StrikeForBlackLives, was to take action and call on institutions to dismantle racist policies or systems, said Tanya Aquino, an organizer with the Maryland Community Colleges United.
A handful of professors at the community college organized in front of the campus, not necessarily in strike but more so in solidarity.
“We are not on strike but we do support those who are and the reasons they are doing it — to call attention to systemic racism and to fight in every way we can,” said Linda Neuman, a faculty member in the English Language Learning Department.
“Our president, Dawn Lindsay, has pledged to fight racism. We are in solidarity with her. As teachers, we are directly involved with all of that,” Neuman said.
As a display of support for Black students, faculty and members in the Anne Arundel community, the protesters observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence to pay respect to the police killing of George Floyd.
“We are joining in support of particularly our students and colleagues, as well, who suffer from racism — whether at work or on their way to work,” said Richard Otten, a professor in the Interdisciplinary Studies Department.
“As in any systemic oppression, people who suffer in one way tend to suffer in other ways or more vulnerable in other ways.”
After taking the moment of silence, the faculty members who participated in the protest then read out their statement on anti-racism.
“As faculty, we know that we have a responsibility and obligation to notice and take concrete steps to remove all barriers to access. We pledge to be an active part of the creation of policies at AACC that accomplish this aim,” the statement reads.
The faculty statement also recognized the history of racism in the county by pointing out there were racially segregated schools until 1966.
“We acknowledge that Anne Arundel County has not always made it clear that the education of Black minds has mattered, and its failure to do so has made everybody’s education matter less.”
The statement supports hiring more Black faculty and reviewing curriculum and textbooks. Neuman said teachers should remain open and be a moderator in the classroom, as well as critical of materials used in class.
“It means you have to bring supplemental materials to classrooms, if textbooks are not adequately portraying history,” she said.
In an open letter, Lindsay discussed the challenges from the pandemic and from racial inequalities.
“A few years ago, AACC committed to closing the equity gap between white students and students of color. While we have made great strides, we have much work to do to overcome the systemic racism that impacts Black lives and other people of color,” Lindsay wrote in her open letter.
“For that reason, equity is a central theme throughout a new strategic plan that will carry us forward over the next three to five years.”