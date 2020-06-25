Annapolis High grad Rida Alvi to attend UMD where she plans to work in public policy and continue championing diversity

Rida Alvi is a 2020 graduate from Annapolis High School and like most 2020 graduates, her graduation was virtual with her sister, Sarah, handing over her diploma.
“At first it was very difficult. When we ended, it was when our senior festivities start so It was pretty hard to deal with, then prom and graduation got canceled,” Alvi said. “I thought it would be a lot worse than it was, I wish I was in person saying goodbye to friends. But this taught us some resilience and ways to stay connected. It is a simulation for how college will be with friends who will be far away and whoever we put the effort to talk to now is who we will be talking to while away at college.”
While this was a learning moment for all involved, Alvi said some of her greatest memories from school were linked to social activities like homecoming games and pep rallies leading up to the games. Alvi was in student government, so she helped organize the events. She said she liked hyping up crowds and seeing all her friends “spirited for the games.”
Student government wasn’t just a chance to have fun though, it also was an opportunity to give back to the community. During her time the student government held the buddy bowl for veterans and blood drives. Alvi said she hopes to be remembered for helping and making changes around the school.
“I want to be remembered for my belief in the Annapolis community and I think I used that diversity as a way to embrace change and be apart of the community,” Alvi said. “I would like to be remembered as someone that was able to change that narrative and really have that pride in my school and use it to move forward.”
One thing Alvi would change about her academic career is simply just doing more. She knows like she did a lot, but she just wishes she could have done more such has hanging with friends during panther hour or being involved in more activities.
The one thing Alvi would change about Annapolis High School is altering the way the system assigns certain students’ classes.
“Diversify my classes a lot,” Alvi said. “I know my school was diverse as a whole, but I was in the IB program, and I think it limited my perspective to be one of the few people of color in my classes,” Alvi said.
Alvi has learned many lessons throughout her years in high school, but one in 10th grade stuck with her the most.
“Around 10th grade, I got involved in a club called ‘Young Women of Color Club’ and since then I formed a community of high achieving students of color. The biggest lesson was to lift up my peers,” Alvi said.
Alvi has built some strong bonds with friends and teachers while at Annapolis high and will miss them the most. She plans to attend the University of Maryland and study public policy. She also wants to be part of the college’s student government. She considered Boston University, George Washington, University of Washington in Seattle.
But it ultimately came down to Boston University and UMD. She always wanted to live in the DC area, so Alvi went with the Terps.
One last statement that Alvi would like to leave students at Annapolis High is exploring outside of your friend group.
“Don’t be afraid of people that aren’t like you, and I know that it is easy to get caught up in the same group of friends you grew up with,” Alvi said. “But some of the best friendships I formed and that encouraged me to be a better person were those kids I never would have expected to talk to. I took that leap of fate and it turned out great.”