Annapolis Area Christian School goes online for high school students, confirmed case of the coronavirus

After a confirmed coronavirus case at Annapolis Area Christian School, high school students pivoted to online learning for a week, according to school leadership.
Superintendent Rick Kempton said the private school consulted the county health department and state officials before moving to remote learning. The high school campus was 25% remote before the campus had to go online, he said.
“It was an easy transition since we had that mode in operation,” Kempton explained.
The campus has been closed for a week and a half and will open back up on Tuesday, he said.
The school is also going through cleaning and disinfecting in preparation for students to return back to campus to finish the first quarter of the year.
This week County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman highlighted concern with young people and the virus. Age groups from infants and 29-years-old have seen increases in new cases over the past four weeks, a trend seen at the county and state levels, he said.
Residents between ages 20 and 29 make up 26% of new cases reported during that time, an increase from 20% overall.
In September, Archbishop Spalding High had two cases of students with the coronavirus, pivoting the private school to online learning as well.