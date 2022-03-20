Anne Arundel growing agriculture program, adding natural resources branch

Agricultural education is growing in Anne Arundel County, teachers and students tell the Board of Education.

The plant and animal agriculture program at Southern High School expects to double its enrollment to 30 next school year, and the system is adding a natural resources option at the Centers for Applied Technology North in the 2023-2024 school year, pending approval by the state.

Advertisement

Anne Arundel County has a history of agriculture, though farms have disappeared from the landscape in recent decades to make way for residential development.

Crop production has shifted from tobacco to a variety of grains and plant nurseries, according to Michelle Batten, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. There are 390 registered farms in the county today, she said, and the school system has worked with those local farmers to educate the next crop of food producers.

Advertisement

At the Phoenix Academy in Annapolis students in the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education program, or CASE, use hydroponic gardening to grow greens that are used by students in the school’s culinary program to create restaurant-worthy dishes.

At Southern High School there is a school garden where students grow produce to sell at the Anne Arundel County Farmer’s Market. Last week students received a shipment of baby chickens, which they will grow this spring and sell for meat.

Stacy Eckels leads the program at Southern. She is a farmer who sells mushrooms at the Arundel market, and she shares her booth space with students.

Members of Southern High School's Future Farmers of America pose with teacher Stacy Eckels at the Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration. - Original Credit: AACPS (AACPS / HANDOUT)

The students are often looking for specific training that will prepare them for postsecondary education, or for a specific certification needed for their farm work. The agriculture programs follow standards set by the National Council for Agricultural Education.

“We scaffold our instruction to meet the needs of students seeking state certifications entering the agricultural workforce or seeking postsecondary education. We build their foundation and their confidence through hands-on projects and experiential learning,” Eckels said.

Students in the program told the board on Wednesday they would like to see the curriculum at Southern High become a magnet program that students from schools such as Broadneck or South River high schools can attend. Student Ethan Scofield said he personally knows some people who would sign up.

During his freshman year at Southern, Scofield had an unfavorable disciplinary record and was not sure where his life was going, he said.

“Now my future is college. My future is something to be proud of, because of the moments I have experienced and lived through the CASE program, through the [Future Farmers of America] organization, through the family it has provided outside of my own household,” he said.

Advertisement

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Members of the Southern High School FFA organization traveled to Kentucky recently to help clean up farms in a community hit by a tornado, as well as raising more than $40,000 for those effected, Scofield said.

If approved by the state, the natural resources branch of agricultural education at CAT North would be available to students at seven high schools.

Scofield said students in schools in the southern part of the county would like to see a similar magnet-style program, which students from multiple high schools can attend.

“I just wish everybody had that opportunity to grow in a field they want to be in,” Scofield said.

The natural resources program will replace an environment resource management program at CAT North.

Several board members expressed interest in creating a magnet program for agriculture for county students, including District 7 school board representative Michelle Corkadel, who put the agricultural conversation on the agenda. She said while farmland in the county continues to turn over to other uses, its importance has only increased.

Advertisement

“Those numbers continue to go down but the necessity and the value it has, I think, gone up,” she said. “I believe that our school system should be always supporting the local economy, the local infrastructure and the local community, and I think this hits every single bell and whistle on there.”