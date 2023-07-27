Maryland board approves Anne Arundel Public Schools Blueprint implementation plan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Maryland accountability board approved Thursday Anne Arundel Public Schools’ first plan for implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a 10-year education reform initiative.

Each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions faced a March deadline for submitting a plan to implement the Blueprint’s many requirements to the Maryland Accountability and Implementation Board, the state’s seven-person oversight authority. Anne Arundel school leaders submitted their 186-page plan to follow guidelines set by the Blueprint, a 2021 law that will cost state and local governments billions of dollars over a decade to improve public schools. The plan can be found at aacps.org/blueprintplan.

In this phase of implementation, the county’s school system plans to expand prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income households and provide salary boosts and professional development incentives for teachers and intensive interventions to prepare students to be college and career ready by 10th grade.

No substantial changes were made to this first implementation plan, said Shannon Pugh, Anne Arundel’s Blueprint implementation coordinator. Tweaks to address “technical issues” such as properly embedding links and formatting were made at the request of the Maryland State Department of Education and the accountability and Iimplementation Board.

“After months of planning and garnering feedback, I am excited to move forward with our plan that promises innovative application of the Blueprint,” school Superintendent Mark Bedell said in a statement Thursday. “At its core, the Blueprint aligns with our school district’s goal to provide equitable access to a first-class, world-class education for every student.”

Along with its full approval, the state board identified several areas of strengths and areas of growth and improvement within Anne Arundel’s implementation plan. William Kirwan , the chairman of the Kirwan Commission, praised the county for the number of teachers who are board certified, suggesting other countiesshould increase their numbers.

He also expressed concerns about the number of county school systems that do not have a comprehensive literacy or math plan. Anne Arundel County Public Schools falls in that category; however, both plans are being updated in coordination with an update to the district’s strategic plan, according to the recommendation document.

“We are implementing a new math curriculum in the upcoming school year and will soon be embarking on identification and subsequent implementation of a new reading curriculum,” said Bob Mosier, spokesperson for the school system. “Given these steps, we believe it is prudent to incorporate the updates in a comprehensive manner into our school system’s new Strategic Plan.”

The district’s new strategic plan is expected to be presented to the Board of Education in the fall, he said.

While the Blueprint legislation mapped out a 10-year time frame for local jurisdictions to meet its requirements, Anne Arundel’s plan focuses on this school year and the next to get ahead of the implementation expectations to come.

In May, the school system received $1.65 billion in total funding for its fiscal 2024 budget. Much of that money will help the county meet the first phase of Blueprint mandates.

In his first budget cycle since being hired as superintendent last summer, Bedell has sought to address the “embarrassing” gap between county school salaries and those of neighboring counties. His request was granted in June when the County Council approved County Executive Steuart Pittman’s $2.14 billion fiscal 2024 budget, fully funding Bedell’s staff compensation package and allowing the school system to comply with Blueprint mandates.

In the same month, the Board of Education voted to finalize an agreement with the Teachers Association for Anne Arundel County that will increase starting teacher salaries by $8,000 in an effort to make the county more desirable to prospective educators.

The budget also dedicates $5.1 million toward the Workforce Development Board to fully fund a Blueprint policy that requires school systems to spend $62 per student for career counseling in grades six through 12. It is just one of many mandates laid out in the education reform package that will infuse billions into state school systems over the next decade.

As Anne Arundel County Public Schools rolls out its first phase of Blueprint implementation practices, how the school system and the workforce board build the career counseling program will set the tone for the public schools’ ability to meet the overall goal of having all students be “college and career ready” by the 10th grade, Kirkland Murray, president of the workforce development board, said in an interview earlier this month.

“This does not mean that there will be no changes throughout the year,” Pugh said. “As the school system starts implementation, the plan may change to align with any changes or recommendations that the MSDE or accountability and implementation board might make in the future.”

With the board’s approval, the school system will begin implementing this year’s plan and planning for phase two which, in Pugh’s words, will be a “big lift” as it is expected to span five years.