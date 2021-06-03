School board approves Virtual Academy for Anne Arundel; families can apply by June 10

“We have a large home-school community in the county and if we are able to offer something and work with these families and they can take advantage of the expertise in our school system and we can get some funding to provide that service, it’s a win-win,” she said. “Philosophically, I don’t agree that we should want all of our students in our buildings, whether or not their families want that. Families are seeking options, they have been doing that for years, for decades.”