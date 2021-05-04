Vaccine clinics to be held for Anne Arundel County public schools students and teachers

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the health department will host vaccine clinics for students 16 and older and school staff at 12 high schools around the region.
The clinics will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on May 12, May 19 and May 26 and will use Pfizer’s vaccine, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in people 16 and older.
“By making these vaccinations easily available for our students, the Department of Health and AACPS are helping remove a critical barrier to access, while encouraging our youth to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Tuesday.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said every comprehensive high school will offer a clinic, except for Crofton High School, Chesapeake Science Point and the Phoenix Academy. Any AACPS student or staff member can attend any clinic, he said.
In a statement Superintendent George Arlotto said the system wants to provide a vaccine to every person who wants one.
Right now high school students participating in hybrid learning two days a week are divided into two groups, some coming to school Monday and Tuesday and others coming to school Thursday and Friday.
Wednesdays have been used to clean school buildings between those groups, and now an opportunity to be vaccinated also falls in that window.
Guardians will receive information on registering, which also includes giving consent for the inoculation, Mosier said. Registration information will also be posted at www.aacps.org/covidclinics.