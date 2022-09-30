Anne Arundel students have missed more than 3,100 instruction days because of bus service problems, system says

There have been more than 3,100 instances of students missing a day of school due to lack of bus service through the first 21 academic days of the school year, according to data from Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

And the issue is hitting some schools worse than others.

Advertisement

At North County High School, students have been marked absent due to lack of transportation 524 times. At Meade High School there have been 268 absences, at Meade Middle 229, at Chesapeake Bay Middle School 200, and at Southern Middle 187.

Old Mill Middle School North had 161 absences, MacArthur Middle School had 133, Old Mill Middle School South had 116. Annapolis High School had 65, Chesapeake High School had 39, Crofton High School had 35, Glen Burnie High School had 39, Northeast High School had 32, Old Mill High School had 99, Severna Park High School had 6 and South River High School had 7.

Advertisement

For more than a year the system has failed to provide bus service on dozens of routes each day. Officials say the reason is a lack of drivers with commercial qualifications who are willing to operate school buses. The system hires contractors that employ the drivers who take students to and from school on 585 routes in the county, and many of those contractors are unable to fulfill the terms of the agreement due to the driver shortage.

As of Wednesday the system was short 79 contracted drivers.

That figure has gone up since the school year started. Chief Operating Officer Alex Szachnowicz said in some instances drivers have been threatened by frustrated parents. He said a driver quit after being assaulted at work, and that report was followed by other drivers fearing for their safety.

The system is working with the Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation to train and recruit drivers, who are eligible for a $2,000 bonus this school year.

Because of the bus staffing problems, there have been 3,136 absences reported from Aug. 29 through Wednesday, which covers 21 school days.

Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the system tracks when transportation is reported as the reason for a student’s absence. Mosier noted that the list only includes instances in which the school was informed that transportation is the reason for the absence.

Mosier said students will not be penalized for work missed due to an absence caused by lack of bus service. Makeup lessons are made available during school flex time for these students, and through online tutoring in the evenings, he said.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

To draw attention to the problems with bus service and to provoke action from leaders, the Anne Arundel County Council of Parent Teacher Associations is holding a virtual rally this fall called Project School Bus.

Advertisement

Organization President Mallory LaFon said she wants decision makers to hear the stories of people who need to take off work to drive their children to school, and of children who are losing valuable instruction. She said some students don’t have any way other than the bus to get to school.

“I keep hearing these stories,” she said.

Anne Arundel County Council of Parent Teacher Associations launched the campaign this week. LaFon is asking families to make a short video or other content to show how bus issues are affecting them.

“This can be a TikTok, video, artwork, song, essay, letter, or however you would like to get the message across,” she wrote in an email. “They can even talk about creative solutions they may have.”

Submissions can be sent to info@aaccpta.org or shared online using the hashtag #aaccptaprojectschoolbus on social media platforms. The council will share appropriate posts and make sure officials get the message.

The virtual Project School Bus rally will continue through the fall.