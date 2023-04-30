Anne Arundel Teacher of the Year is ‘stretching wellness’ by incorporating yoga at Annapolis High School

On a recent afternoon, Annapolis High School physical education teacher Mary Kay Connerton led a freshman science class through a 10-minute yoga break to learn a modified sun salutation.

With the lights off, students started with a few deep breaths each time Connerton rang her miniature singing bowl. Students then stretched upward, inhaling as they brought their arms up to their foreheads and exhaling out and down, stretching to touch their feet.

Students then returned to their seats to inhale, hold, tuck their chin, and exhale. This stress breath, Connerton said, helps engage the mind and focus on regulating the pituitary glands, which release cortisol — a hormone that can reduce anxiety.

After a few repetitions, she called on a student to lead the exercise.

“If you are able to teach others, then you know the content,” she said.

She ends the session with a formal ”Namaste” and bow before exiting the room.

In her role as wellness coordinator, Connerton, 37, teaches kids the importance of activity and wellness. However, she has transformed her impact on students with these 10-minute yoga exercises, which total about 30 a week.

That innovative spirit and dedication led to her being named the county’s Teacher of the Year at the 2023 Excellence in Education Awards ceremony at Maryland Live! Casino on April 20.

“Truthfully, I did not anticipate that I was going to win. I was in just such awe,” she said. “This process was just a beautiful journey. It’s taught me a lot about myself professionally and personally, and I just felt so incredibly honored to be standing with so many gifted teachers.”

But to colleagues like Annapolis High Principal Patrick Gelinas, she was the perfect candidate.

“Connerton is a teacher whose daily energy, vision and innovation help transform a school and a school district,” Gelinas wrote in his recommendation letter.

“She’s always engaging with the students. When she comes into our classroom, every student joins in and most are really engaged with what she is teaching,” Annapolis science teacher Geeta Lala said. “They are hesitant to start, but then they all love it when she comes in. Students have smiles on their faces and are ready to go.”

As an active athlete in her teens, Connerton started yoga as a way to recover from an injury she suffered while running on the track team. As she moved on to college, she said she just “fell into” yoga as a daily practice.

“Honestly, it helped me a lot with my own mental health,” she said. “I kept thinking about how awesome it would be if this opportunity to learn yoga was offered when I was younger.”

She received her first certification as a yoga teacher in 2009 from Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Ashrams & Centres in New York.

After graduating from State University of New York, Cortland in 2010, Connerton started her teaching career in her home state of New York as a long-term elementary teacher replacement in the Homer Central School District. She was there for about six months when she decided to move to Maryland to work as a special educator at Crofton Middle School. In 2012, she moved to Bates Middle School to do the same thing.

Her integration of yoga/mindfulness/wellness strategies into her teaching resulted in class averages at Crofton Middle School moving from 24% for the first quarter benchmark to 85% for the third quarter benchmark in the first year of implementation, she said.

In 2015, she decided to pursue her master’s degree in Educational Leadership and accepted her current position as Annapolis High School’s wellness coordinator.

That same year, she launched the “Stretch Your Wellness” class, which serves as an introduction to yoga and mindfulness.

The course introduces a brief history of yoga, the anatomical benefits and the physical practice of yoga as it pertains to relaxation techniques, breathing exercises, specific postures, a healthy diet and positive thinking. Through the exploration of four components of mindfulness, students learn healthy ways to relieve stress and promote a lifetime of wellness, according to its description on the school system’s website.

“Every child has a survey at the beginning of the semester and at the end to track their stress levels, confidence, and academics to measure the impact the course has had on them,” Connerton said.

Connerton got to see first hand how these practices transferred to Annapolis AP Physics students who participated in her yoga/mindfulness strategies and took the Advanced Placement test during the 2019-2020 school year. Connerton said that year, test scores for these students were 10% higher than the global average.

“It’s amazing. I have always been interested in how these strategies have an effect on students’ academic performance,” she said.

During the pandemic, Connerton cowrote a curriculum with Ryan Voegtlin, the school system’s director of student services, called the “Wellness Block” to help support mindfulness away from the classroom. In collaboration with a few researchers from the Johns Hopkins University, they put together lessons on topics such as healthy relationships, how to be an advocate for yourself and your education, and how to develop a healthy self-care routine.

Johns Hopkins will publish a research article about the new curriculum, listing Connerton as a co-author.

Connerton’s motto is “Success starts with a healthy body and mind,” and she said that she has more ideas on how she can further promote that motto. For now, she hopes that she can encourage the Anne Arundel County Public School System to hire more coordinators like her to reach more schools.

Connerton has two children going to school and has been working alongside her husband Rob, who also teaches at Annapolis High, since 2012 when they both were hired at Bates Middle School.

Originally, she and her husband planned to teach in Maryland for a few years then move to New York. They have been living in Arnold for 13 years.

“The reality is we are not in control of much this lifetime, but what we can control is ourselves, so we might as well do the best we can to keep ourselves healthy and handle what comes our way in the best possible way,” she said. “Everything is so fast paced, like we almost have to reteach ourselves how to calm down.”