Anne Arundel public schools promises snow days aren’t over, but they will be different starting this week

VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION WITH BUILDINGS OPEN: Students and staff will follow normal established schedules, and all classes and group instruction will be conducted virtually. School meals will be served on a normal schedule, and school system staff and students will report for work and virtual instruction at their normal times.

VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION WITH SCHOOL BUILDINGS CLOSED: Students and staff will follow normal established schedules, and all classes and group instruction will be conducted virtually. School buildings will be closed for staff but Central and Satellite offices will be open. There will be no meal service for children and no school-sponsored athletics or extracurricular activities. School system staff and students should report for work and virtual instruction at their normal times.

NO INSTRUCTION WITH ALL BUILDINGS CLOSED: There will be no instruction, meal service or school-sponsored athletics or extracurricular activities, and all schools and school system offices will be closed.

EARLY DISMISSAL: All instruction will end early at a time to be announced. Meal service for children may also end early. Buildings will close early for staff at an announced time, and athletics and evening activities, including Twilight School and Evening High School, will be canceled. The status of extended-day programs for Performing and Visual Arts magnet program students, which are part of the instructional day, will be determined given the weather conditions at the time.