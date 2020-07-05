With tens of thousands in unspent funds, Anne Arundel senior classes opt for refunds, donations and galas

Coronavirus handed Anne Arundel County public schools and senior classes a conundrum unlike any before: A global pandemic canceled their proms, graduations, and other events. What was to be done with all of the money raised?
On June 22, Broadneck parents, students and administrators clashed over what to do with their collected senior funds. After some expenses, such as the school’s more coronavirus-friendly graduation, the Class of 2020 were left with a $27,000 balance.
Some parents and class officers expressed unhappiness with the discussions over potential uses of the money. That Monday evening, Broadneck Principal Jim Todd sent out a survey to students with several options for the funds: HydroFlask water bottles branded with the Bruins logo, a commemorative paver, and so on.
Ultimately, over 72% of students opted for a partial refund of $25 per every senior who had paid class dues, which will be mailed the week of July 20. The school prom breakfast committee, a subcommittee of the Broadneck PTSO, will safekeep $5,300 in the newly-named Class of 2020 Event Fund, a protected and audited 501(c)3 account.
“In an effort to support the wishes of many of our graduates that provided feedback, we have worked with representatives from the Prom Breakfast committee to provide you with two options for making donations to a future class of 2020 gathering (or) event,” wrote Todd in a July 2 letter sent to Broadneck Class of 2020 families.
With so many high schools spread across the county, the ways leftover funds were used were as diverse as the schools themselves. Like Broadneck, Arundel, Chesapeake, Northeast, Old Mill, Severna Park, Southern and South River all provided some level of reimbursement to its seniors.
But Southern funneled some funds towards a “Cap and Gown” gala, to redecorate the staff lounge and to purchase a class gift, while Annapolis seniors will fund a water bottle filling station.
At Broadneck, students have the option of donating their refund to the Class of 2020 Event Fund, without the involvement of the school administration. A self-addressed, stamped envelope will be included with the check. Todd also included a PayPal link for the fund in the letter.
“What I wanted most of all was to help the amazing Class of 2020 disburse these funds in ways that were important to them and which aligned with our school system’s protocols,” Todd wrote in an email to The Capital. “We have worked together to accomplish that, and that’s what is most important. The Class of 2020′s journey was certainly unique, but members of this class have left a lasting positive impression on our school.”
Maggie Edwards, co-chair of the school’s prom breakfast committee, felt that the two sides had come to a “great resolution.”
“As a parent I feel we have come to a great resolution and are moving forward in the best interest of the students of Broadneck High School class of 2020,” wrote Edwards in an email. “Mr. Todd and the class faculty advisors have been very transparent and helpful as we worked towards a solution. I am grateful for their support and understanding of our concerns.”
Another $15,000 will be set aside for a five-year reunion, making Broadneck one of 11 Anne Arundel public schools to opt for such a future event, excluding Northeast and Severna Park, county spokesperson Bob Mosier said.
Mosier said Annapolis, Chesapeake Glen Burnie, and Meade donated some money to the Class of 2021; the Meade Mustangs took a further step and put portions toward the classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 as well. North County’s group also chose to benefit the class of 2024, while Northeast funded scholarship accounts for the rising seniors, juniors and sophomores. Chesapeake Science Point likewise donated a scholarship to the rising senior class, in addition to a commemorative bench as a class gift.
Other schools went in different directions.
South River purchased camera equipment to be used by the school and also refunded its Spring Fling tickets.
North County enlisted some of its funds to purchase a new costume for its school mascot.
Glen Burnie opted to put finances toward its school dance and theater programs.
Both Chesapeake and Meade’s seniors chose to fund class T-shirts for freshmen, while Arundel and Chesapeake Science Point purchased class of 2020 shirts. Chesapeake will also have a senior gift and put residual money toward school organizations.
Beside its class gift donations to the school, including the Class of 2021, Old Mill seniors also put money aside to help families and students going through various hardships.
Along with its other choices, Meade spread its remaining money over funding the softball team, the Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) Club, the Rho Kappa, Key Club, the National Honors, Spanish Honors and French Honors societies, and the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS). Some money will also enter a lunch fund for students with outstanding balances.
Latest Education
Severna Park had to use some of its funds to make up for fixed lost costs.