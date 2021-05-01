Anne Arundel County Public School system plans to return to school in-person this fall

For months Superintendent George Arlotto has said the goal for fall of 2021 is to have all students back in class five days a week, and action taken by the Maryland State Board of Education this week reinforced that line of planning.
The state board passed a resolution saying it wanted all students back in school buildings full time next fall, which was already the plan in Anne Arundel County.
Arlotto said in a letter to families Thursday that they are not making any plans for hybrid instruction for students and teachers in the fall. They are considering a virtual-only option for students who need it.
“One thing is certain: The classrooms we all return to in September and the instruction that takes place in them will not be the same as they were on March 13, 2020. We have the power to make them even better,” Arlotto wrote.
He said the system will host a listening tour in the coming weeks to hear ideas from the public.
“How can we adapt the technological advances to in-person learning? What new possibilities does that open for us and, most importantly, for our students? How do we best help students overcome the disrupted instruction of the past year?” Arlotto wrote.
A full version of the letter can be found on the system’s website.