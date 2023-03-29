Anne Arundel Public Schools names Rachel Kennelly as first principal of Old Mill West High School

Rachel Kennelly, who has been principal at Broadneck High School for the last three years, has been appointed by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell as the first principal of Old Mill West High School, which will open in the fall of 2024. (AACPS)

Rachel Kennelly, principal of Broadneck High School, will be the first principal at Old Mill West High School when it opens in 2024, Anne Arundel Public Schools announced Thursday.

Kennelly has been principal at Broadneck for the last three years but has worked within the school system since 2011. She began her career at Old Mill High School teaching dance for three years before she was promoted to an administrative position at the school for two more years. In 2016, she was hired as Broadneck High School’s assistant principal and was promoted to principal in 2020.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to open a brand-new school, unite a school community, establish traditions, and so much more,” Kennelly said. “I will miss Broadneck very much because the students, staff and community have become an enormous part of my life over the past seven years and we have done so much together. I am grateful for Dr. Bedell’s faith and confidence in me to take on this new role and look forward to helping to build a new school community that will join the 13 outstanding comprehensive high schools already serving AACPS students.”

Over the next year, Kennelly will be responsible for assembling the school’s staff, interacting with the community to build a new school culture, working through the process to officially name the school and choosing school colors and a mascot. She will finish the school year at Broadneck and begin her new duties in July.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Rachel Kennelly is the right person to plan, launch, and lead this new school,” Superintendent Mark Bedell said. “She is a student-focused instructional leader with an eye for innovative approaches that create environments where everyone feels a sense of belonging. I am eager to see this school community be built on the foundation she will begin to lay for it in July.”

In September, Bedell recommended a $1.68 billion dollar operating budget , in addition to a $197 million capital budget that funds the construction and opening of two new schools to the county: Old Mill West High School which will be located within the Glen Burnie Feeder system and West County Elementary School located within the Arundel Feeder System. The operating budget was unanimously adopted in February by the Board of Education and will be considered by the County Council this spring.

Old Mill West High School is currently under construction on the site of the former Papa John’s farm near the intersection of I-97 and New Cut Road in Severn.

Attendance boundaries for both Old Mill West High School and West County Elementary will be determined through the comprehensive redistricting process that is currently available for public comment.

The school system posted a web tool, found at aacps.org/redistricting, that allows viewers to access assessments of two potential redistricting scenarios and the statistical impact on student capacity and enrollment.