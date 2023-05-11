Anne Arundel schools budget projected to be $1.65 billion; superintendent announces employee bonuses

The Anne Arundel Board of Education is projected to receive $1.65 billion in operating funding next fiscal year, about $30 million short of what the superintendent of schools had proposed.

This month, County Executive Steuart Pittman unveiled a $2.14 billion spending plan, which included about $879.7 million for education, comprising 49% of the total proposed county budget. That’s a $45 million increase over the current education budget, in part to keep up with mandates from the state’s multibillion-dollar Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform package. Despite the sharp increase, Pittman’s proposed budget only funded about half of the 400 new teaching positions requested by schools Superintendent Mark Bedell in February.

Overall, the proposed fiscal 2024 budget, which begins July 1, will include an additional 208 school positions including 45 prekindergarten staff, 14 English language development positions, 15 social and emotional health positions, 23 drivers for alternative education students, and 13 positions for the new Old Mill High School. About 171 special education positions were requested; however, only 23 of those positions were funded.

“I am not devastated by this right now,” Bedell said of Pittman’s budget proposal. “When [staff and I] presented our budget to [the Board of Education], we tried not to add a bunch of [positions] in the budget knowing it would be difficult to fill those positions.”

Bob Mosier, the spokesperson for the school system, said the schools will look to other funding sources to fill those positions.

In his first budget cycle since being hired as superintendent last summer, Bedell has sought to address the “embarrassing” gap that exists between county schools’ salaries and those of neighboring counties. At Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, Bedell announced all permanent employees would receive a $1,000 bonus in June. Temporary employees who work at least 20 hours per week will also receive the bonus. Employees on a leave of absence are ineligible.

Pittman’s proposed budget would fully fund Bedell’s staff compensation request and allow the school system to comply with Blueprint for Maryland’s Future mandates.

The budget’s compensation piece includes 6% cost-of-living raises for all employees and a 2% step-increase for all eligible employees. A $2,000 bonus for special education teachers, funding for stipends for National Board Certified Teachers mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and a 10% COLA for bus drivers is also included in this package.

“The full funding of our compensation request is a huge step toward eliminating embarrassing pay gaps for our employees, and the allocations to address student achievement and social-emotional wellness in many other areas will help us get where we want to go,” Bedell said, following Pittman’s budget address.

Pittman’s budget proposal falls about $673,000 short of covering the school system’s capital budget request of $197 million. The items that didn’t receive full funding were school bus replacements and driveway and parking lot improvements. The budget fully funds construction costs for two new schools coming online next year, Old Mill West High and West County Elementary.

In addition to the nearly $880 million in education funding promised by the county, the school system is expected to receive $531.5 million from the state, a $60.1 million increase from this year as a result of increased enrollment. Matt Stanski, chief financial officer for the school system, said the increase in state funding is also due to a “dramatic increase” in the number of students in county schools that qualify for free or reduced-price lunches.

The rest of the school system’s budget will be paid for with about $134 million in federal funds and around $100 million in revenue from the Board of Education.

Bedell’s bonus payments, announced Wednesday, will be paid for using savings accrued through vacancies across the school system and from federal pandemic relief funds.

“I think that it’s critical that as we work on the pay gap disparities, we continue to show our employees that we value them, and this is one way we can do it,” Bedell said.

One of the biggest Blueprint investments the county hopes to achieve this budget cycle is allocating $5.1 million toward the Workforce Development Board. If adopted, the funding would fully fund the Blueprint mandate that requires school systems to spend $62 per student for career counseling in grades six through 12.

The board will use the money to work in collaboration with Anne Arundel Community College and the school system to develop a plan to implement a career counseling program.

“A lot of the big [Blueprint requirements] don’t kick in until next year or the year after, but we’re getting out ahead of that,” Chris Trumbauer, budget officer to the county executive, said last month.

In addition to the Blueprint, Pittman’s proposed budget requests $5.6 million for the Virtual Academy, which moves to the school system’s general operating budget.

The academy earned a 4-star rating on the Maryland Department of Education 2021-22 report card and currently enrolls 500 to 550 “medically fragile” students.

In 2021, when the program was in its early stages, the school system used federal money connected to technology and COVID to operate the academy. Moving the academy onto the school system’s operating budget will provide the school system with recurring revenue to operate the school.

The County Council, which consists of four Democrats and three Republicans, held the first of two public hearings on the county executive’s proposed budget Thursday at the Arundel Center. A second hearing is scheduled for May 18 at Crofton High School. The council will vote on a final budget by June 14.