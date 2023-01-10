Anne Arundel County schools to conduct eighth international parent and community leadership academy

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools Office of School and Family Partnerships is seeking candidates for its eighth International Parent and Community Leadership Academy.

During the six-week academy, which begins Feb. 28, participants will identify and discuss challenges facing international students and their families, gain a better understanding of school programs and initiatives, and explore ways they can become leaders in their communities. Participation is free and sessions will be held from Feb. 28 through April 12. Applications are due Feb. 1.

Advertisement

.

The program “has been a great resource to garner information about the needs of the diverse communities [within the county schools] when it comes to communication, information, and resources,” said Bob Mosier, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Advertisement

Mosier said the program, launched in 2010, was especially helpful when it came to redesigning the school system’s website’s language accessibility by adding a Google Translate function. That functionality was added in 2017 after academy participants gave the school board feedback on how helpful and accurate the translations were.

Meetings will be held during the day at various Anne Arundel County Public Schools locations. Transportation can be provided if needed.

Candidates must be born outside of the United States and/or speak a language other than English at home. Participants receive diplomas and will be recognized by the Board of Education at the end of the academy sessions.

More information, including an application form (available in multiple languages), can be obtained at www.aacps.org/IPCLA or by contacting Frances Cruz at 410-353-4169 or Fcruz-serrano@aacps.org.