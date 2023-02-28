Anne Arundel Public Schools launch new lightning detection systems, streamlining sport safety precautions

When Anne Arundel County Public Schools student-athletes take the field for the first day of spring sports tryouts on March 1, they’ll have additional protection thanks to an automated lightning detection system installed at all 13 comprehensive high schools. The Earth Networks Total Lightning Network will detect in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning within an eight-mile radius of a site. (Courtesy AACPS)

In anticipation of the beginning of spring sports tryouts Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools launched a new lightning detection system at 13 of the county’s high schools in an attempt to streamline sport safety precautions.

The location of the systems provided by Earth Networks Total Lightning Network varies at each high school. The systems will detect in-cloud and cloud-to-ground lightning within an 8-mile radius of a sports field. Tryouts for spring athletics, including outdoor sports like baseball, lacrosse, track, softball, tennis and unified bocce, start Wednesday.

“This is all a matter of trying to enhance the safety experience for our student-athletes and fans,” AACPS spokesperson Bob Mosier said.

When lightning is detected, a horn will sound for 15 seconds to alert those in the area to seek shelter and all activities will be immediately suspended for at least 30 minutes, the school system said in a news release. Simultaneously, a strobe light will be activated on the detection system.

Once the area has been lightning-free for 30 minutes — a time frame that aligns with current county guidelines — the light will go out and three five-second horn alerts will sound. In addition, an all-clear signal will be sent to the phones of school administrators, coaches and advisors to serve as a notification that activities can resume safely.

The school system’s website provides live status reports on weather conditions via widgets displaying each of the 13 high schools. The other county high school, Anne Arundel Evening High School, does not have athletics.

The widget shows alerts, wait times for current lightning strikes, and the time of the last strike and its distance from the school.

Before the systems were installed, many coaches relied on weather apps to obtain reliable information regarding lightning or thunder, according to Clayton Culp, AACPS’ athletic coordinator.

“This is really a big step forward for us not just in athletics but with regard to all of our outdoor activities on high school campuses,” he said.

The system will be active from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week so that it can benefit recreational teams and others using high school facilities.

Central office and school-based athletics and facilities staff will monitor the new systems and perform tests before the start of each sports session. To view the live status board, visit https://www.aacps.org/lightning.