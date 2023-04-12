Anne Arundel Public Schools moves up last day of school to June 13 due to lack of inclement weather

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell announced Wednesday afternoon that the last day for students in pre-kindergarten through eleventh grade is now scheduled to be June 13 because the system has used so few of the days allotted for inclement weather.

The school year originally set to end on June 16. The last day of school for graduating seniors is May 25.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings would alter the last day of school accordingly. As previously approved by the Maryland State Department of Education, AACPS could also opt to switch to virtual instruction on such a day to avoid extending the school year.

This winter has been noticeably warm, with nearly zero snow accumulation dating back to last year. Anne Arundel schools have not closed due to inclement weather this school year, only once opening on a two-hour delay in December.

“I know everyone missed the snow days this year, but the good news is that summer school comes earlier,” Bedell said, receiving chuckles from the board members.

Four schools have received a waiver to hold their last day of class for students on June 12 to allow for construction projects at those schools: Hillsmere Elementary School, Quarterfield Elementary School, Rippling Woods Elementary School, and Bates Middle School.

The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) at those schools will remain June 14.

Center of Applied Technology will conclude its morning session classes on June 13. The Center of Applied Technology will conclude its afternoon session classes on June 9—the same day that classes conclude for Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) students.