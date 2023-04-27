Anne Arundel Public Schools closes gaps in communication resources for international families through virtual forum

The eighth International Parent and Community Leadership Academy was recognized by the Anne Arundel Board of Education April 12th. The will get together to identify and discuss challenges facing international students and their families, gain a better understanding of school programs and initiatives, and explore ways they can become leaders in their communities. (Megan Loock)

Members of a parent and community leadership academy are preparing to launch projects to bridge communication gaps between Anne Arundel County Public Schools and international families, and in the process, promote equity and inclusion.

The International Parent and Community Leadership Academy aims to identify and discuss challenges facing international students and their families, gain a better understanding of how school programs can help these groups, and explore ways these groups can become leaders in their communities.

Overseen by AACPS International Family Involvement Specialist Frances Cruz-Serrano, the initiative paused operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year many academy participants wanted to improve the way the school system communicates information to niche groups under the international family umbrella.

This year’s academy class is composed of 25 members, 22 of whom are parents in the system and three of whom are community leaders: José Cruz-Miranda from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Sergio Polanco from the Office of County Executive Steuart Pittman, and Gabriel Rodríguez from the Center of Help in Anne Arundel County.

Polanco, an AACPS parent and an active community member, proposed creating a virtual space where international families could get real-time information about the school system in Spanish. As the multicultural outreach officer for the county, he disseminates information to these communities through the Virtual Community Forum that he hosts every Wednesday on Facebook Live.

Established during the pandemic, these forums help communities where English is not the primary language gain access to county resources, Polanco said. By breaking down the language barrier, problems that pertain to information access can be solved.

“We don’t have an all-Latino newspaper or a Latino radio in the county. If you do listen to Latino radio, it really comes from Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Everyone has Facebook — at least the demographic that we are trying to reach — so it is easy to connect these groups throughout the county in one place.”

Polanco wants to expand this initiative to invite members from the school system to talk about curriculum, important events and other topics relating to English-learning students.

The virtual forum is broadcast on Zoom, where Polanco and a weekly guest speak from their respective offices. The forum can be either in Spanish or English, depending on who the guest is and what the topic is about.

On April 12, Polanco hosted Arianna Rodriguez from the county’s Partnership for Children, Youth & Families Agency to discuss what resources are available for immigrant families.

This week, Polanco invited Cruz-Serrano to help bring his International Parent and Community Leadership Academy vision to fruition. Cruz-Serrano will discuss a new initiative that she has created, the Hispanic Attendance Forum, which is designed to inform Spanish-speaking families of the importance of their children attending schools.

Recent data shows that graduation rates for English-learning students are dropping “alarmingly” fast, according to Cruz-Serrano. In 2021, the graduation rate for these students was 63%. That rate dropped nearly 20 percentage points in 2022.

“The law in Maryland says that from ages 5 to 18, you must be in the school, and the parents or legal guardians are the ones responsible to make that happen, but a lot of our international families don’t understand that there is a law about school attendance,” she said.

Cruz-Serrano explained that graduation rates for this group are low, partly because these students are working to help support their families financially.

Though she does these attendance forums at high schools throughout the county in person, Cruz-Serrano said taking the message online will spread awareness about the group to more families. For now, all virtual community forums will only accommodate English and Spanish languages.

“Most of these families come for the information about AACPS policy and they leave with knowledge about school system policies and other resources the school system can offer their students,” Cruz-Serrano said. “We’ve noticed that when they have access to the information in their first language, they start to open up. A lot of parents learn about the forum come for the information then speak to us about their student’s mental health and other concerns ... and they leave with the resources to help them navigate that, such as a meeting with the school counselor.”

Polanco said that he would like to host a community forum in Spanish for Back-to-School nights that take place in September; however, no formal plans have been confirmed yet.

Cruz said her goal is to get 10 or 15 of the projects that were proposed by this year’s academy class off the ground and in place before the start of the 2023-24 school year in September.

Projects include a program to educate international military spouses about the school system and its resources. Another parent is trying to find ways to expand Cruz-Serrano’s efforts for Hispanic/Latino families in the system and connect Chinese parents to school programs.

To view the Virtual Community Forum on Facebook visit https://www.facebook.com/myannearundel or https://www.facebook.com/myannearundel/videos to see past virtual forums.