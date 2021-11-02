Anne Arundel public schools to host 2022 graduations indoors at Maryland Live!

After Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ sweltering, cicada-filled graduations this spring, 2022 graduates can look forward to a bug-free, climate-controlled ceremony at Maryland Live! this coming June.
Twelve high schools will have graduation ceremonies at Maryland Live! Event Center, an indoor venue that can seat 4,000 people at Arundel Mills. Old Mill High School will be the first to walk across the stage at Maryland Live!, with a ceremony that starts at 9 a.m. June 6.
County schools were slated to begin using the newly constructed event center in 2020 for high school graduations, part of a deal between The Cordish Cos. and the county. But the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of ceremonies in 2020, and forced events outdoors in 2021.
“We certainly hope the third time is the charm,” Superintendent George Arlotto said in media release. “The team at Live! has been tremendous in working with us through the ups and downs of the pandemic and I can’t wait for our graduating seniors and their families to experience this awesome venue.”
While the event center was not used for high school graduations this year, it was used by the county as a vaccination clinic for months. The county used the center free of charge.
“We are very pleased to offer our state of the art entertainment center, The HALL at Live!, for the county’s high school graduation ceremonies in 2022. We look forward to celebrating these momentous occasions with the students and their families,” Live! General Manager Anthony Faranca said in a statement.
In 2017, the County Council approved a tax-relief ordinance that gave Cordish up to $36 million in property tax forgiveness. In exchange, the Live! event center was built to seat 4,000 people instead of the 1,400 initially proposed, and the county was also promised free use of the center for certain events. For years AACPS has held graduation ceremonies outside of the county due to a lack of sufficient venues, and the center was the solution.
The company will be allowed to pay $1 per year in lieu of up to $1.2 million in property taxes, for 30 years.
The county expects to save $72,800 in high school graduation costs, $150,000 in community college graduation costs and another $100,000 in rental costs for fundraisers, public safety graduations and other events each year.
The schedule for graduations at Maryland Live! is:
- Monday, June 6
Old Mill High School, 9 a.m.
Broadneck High School, 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 7
Arundel High School, 9 a.m.
Chesapeake High School, 1:30 p.m.
Glen Burnie High School, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, June 8
North County High School, 9 a.m.
Southern High School, 1:30 p.m.
South River High School, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, June 9
Severna Park High School, 9 a.m.
Northeast High School, 1:30 p.m.
Annapolis High School, 6 p.m.
- Friday, June 10
Meade High School, 9 a.m.
Ceremonies for several other schools will be held at locations around the county according to the following schedule:
- Wednesday, June 1
Central Special School, 1 p.m., at the school
Chesapeake Science Point, 6 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
- Thursday, June 2
Phoenix Academy, 10 a.m. at the school
Evening High School, 7 p.m., Severna Park High School auditorium
- Friday, June 10
Virtual Academy, 1:30 p.m., online
Ruth Parker Eason, 2:30 p.m., at the school
- Thursday, June 16
Marley Glen, 6 p.m., at the school