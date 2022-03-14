Anne Arundel schools changes Facebook comment policy after ‘disrespectful and vulgar’ comments

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools has eliminated the option to comment on certain Facebook posts on its official page, citing a relentless stream of disrespectful and vulgar comments.

Previously visitors to the school system’s Facebook page have been able to “like,” comment on or share all posts. But moving forward the comment option will only be available on topics “for which legitimate questions or other input (positive or negative) would be appropriate,” said school spokesman Bob Mosier said.

Mosier said the communication’s office has attempted to reduce the influx of disrespectful and vulgar comments by reminding visitors that the school system’s Facebook page is frequented by children. Those attempts didn’t work.

“We regret that we are at this place, but we simply do not have the resources to scour this page continuously and remove inappropriate comments,” he wrote on AACPS Facebook page last week.

Over the last several days, we have received several inquires about the inability to leave comments on certain posts on... Posted by Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Posts that are solely meant to inform, not collect input, will not have the option to comment moving forward. Comments will be turned on for posts about upcoming Board of Education actions and new AACPS initiatives, Mosier said. The change will reduce the number of posts the communication office needs to keep an eye on, while allowing for public input on some posts.

Mosier said the office was spending as much as 10 hours a week reviewing the comments on posts to remove vulgar and inappropriate language. That isn’t acceptable, he said.

“When you call teaching a deplorable profession, when you label someone with a differing opinion a psychopath and post a GIF to that effect, that’s what pushed us to the place we are,” Mosier said.

The frequency of comments that are disrespectful or vulgar has increased during the course of the school year, and as frustrations related to the COVID pandemic have risen, Mosier said.

On Thursday, Meade High School was in lockdown after officials found two students with two BB guns in the school. The system made a post on its Facebook page about the incident where it provided updates on the status of the lockdown. Comments were turned off on the post.

In its post announcing the policy change, the school system said people who need help with a question can always contact the communications office.

School board member Dana Schallheim said the policy change was made by the superintendent, not the board, but she supports the action. She has seen hideous comments under posts which she said any school system would not accept.

“We don’t tolerate those sorts of comments in our classrooms,” she said.