Maryland Blueprint requirements for career, college readiness are ‘ambitious but attainable’ for Anne Arundel schools, officials say

The Anne Arundel County Workforce Development Board has begun hiring career counselors in an effort to increase career and college readiness goals set out by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

About a half-dozen of the 21 career coaches have been hired so far to guide students toward careers, said Kirkland Murray, president of the workforce development board. They will be tasked with trying to meet the landmark legislation’s goal of ensuring 45% of public school students graduate high school with either an industry-recognized occupational credential or a completed youth apprenticeship by the 2029-30 school year. They will begin their work with all sixth-grade students at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, Murray said.

Using $5.1 million in funding from County Executive Steuart Pittmann’s fiscal 2024 budget, the program will fully fund a policy mandated by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future that requires school systems to spend $62 per student for career counseling in grades six through 12. It is just one of many mandates laid out in the education reform package that is set to infuse billions into state school systems over the next decade.

“We’re still building the program-logic model for this, so we are going to start this [program] with one grade and build it and then roll it out to other grades through the school year,” Murray said.

As Anne Arundel County Public Schools rolls out its first phase of Blueprint implementation practices, how the school system and the workforce board build the career counseling program will set the tone for the public schools’ ability to meet the overall goal to have all students be “college and career ready” by the tenth grade, Murray said.

The Workforce Development Board has gotten a head start on developing its counseling program by drawing inspiration from a similar program that is only accessible to high school seniors called CareerX.

This yearlong program focuses on high school seniors who have explicitly stated that they do not want to attend college following graduation. In the first semester, the senior focuses on career exploration and is introduced to guest speakers, field trips and job shadowing events — experiences that Murray says prepare students with the soft skills that they will need in the second semester when they are placed into a paid internship program.

“So really what we’re doing is taking that same concept and just starting at the sixth grade and putting it in place for all grades,” he said.

Ryan Sackett, the Career Technology Education coordinator for the school system, said the Blueprint’s 45% goal is “ambitious but achievable.” He added that a lot of the work will require the county school system and the Workforce Development Board to work together and erase the misconception that a career in the vocational trades does not provide the same valuable career options that college-bound students receive.

“The value of blue-collar work is underscored under Blueprint,” Sackett said. “What a lot of people don’t understand about these opportunities is that by the time these students are 22 years old, they could be making around six figures by the time they finish their registered apprenticeship.”

Anne Arundel County Public Schools currently offers more than 50 programs at the Center for Career Technology North and South, such as cosmetology, business management, and trade classes, and the Blueprint will allow the school system to add more programs and expand class sizes, Shannon Pugh, Anne Arundel’s Blueprint implementation coordinator, said in March. It will also open doors for students to explore options that are not presently available, such as an industry certification pathway for remote drone piloting.

The school system has hit the ground running with these efforts, Sackett said, planning to use state money from the Maryland Works grant provided through the Maryland State Department of Education. At the end of June, the department announced the recipients of money remaining in the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Relief Funds. That money will be used to make a substantial, one-time, investment in establishing an industry-aligned apprenticeship infrastructure for Maryland’s schools and business sectors. The end goal is to create long-term entities that can sustain industry-aligned apprenticeships beyond the life of this grant program, according to the MSDE website.

In 2021, Sackett said about 4% of Anne Arundel graduates — 150 students —earned an industry-recognized occupational credential or completed a youth apprenticeship.

“Our ability to meet Blueprint [standards] is not by increasing the offering at the Center for Applied Technology,” Sackett said. “It’s dependent on the ability to market these programs to students in the future.”

In response to these needs, Anne Arundel Public Schools will use approximate $1.2 million in grant money to help “rapidly increase” the number of registered apprentices in the district from 150 to 600 students in a year-and-a-half, Sackett said. The money will go toward recruiting and eliminating the cost of tools, uniforms, wages for AACPS apprentices, or transportation should a student need help.

Murray said these efforts extend to the businesses that will eventually host these students.

“We have to educate the business community on the value of partnering with us,” he said. “We’ll be launching a campaign informing businesses on the importance of an apprenticeship, the value of apprenticeship, how it helps them build their workforce and how the local Workforce Board can support them financially.”