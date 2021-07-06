Required seventh-grade vaccines now offered at Anne Arundel school-based vaccination clinics

Incoming seventh-graders who have not had their required Tdap (Tetanus Diphtheria and Pertussis) and meningitis vaccines are now able to get them at weekly school-based clinics throughout July and August.
The clinic will be at Central Middle School on Mondays, Marley Middle School on Tuesdays, Lindale Middle School on Wednesdays and Annapolis Middle School on Thursdays. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at these clinics for students 12 and older.
“We know that at the start of every year there’s a group of students who just don’t have their vaccines and can’t come back until they get those. Well, we don’t want to create any delays. We want folks to be able to easily get their shots,” County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said at a news conference Tuesday morning.
All vaccinations are free and can be scheduled at https://www.aacps.org/vaccines.
Kalyanaraman said that 53% of 12 to 17-year-olds in Anne Arundel County have had at least one COVID-19 shot, compared to 51% of 18 to 24-year-olds.
“We’re proud of our 12 to 17-year-olds showing their older brothers and sisters the way. It’s part of the reason we’re continuing our partnership with AACPS,” he said.