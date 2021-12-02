Superintendent George Arlotto to leave Anne Arundel school system next year after board ends contract

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has declined to extend the contract of Superintendent George Arlotto, and he will leave his post at the end of June, the school system said in a statement Thursday.
Arlotto has led the system since 2014 and has worked in Anne Arundel since 2006. The statement did not say what the process for finding a new leader for the system will look like. Arlotto said he would have preferred to stay with the school system, and he intends to continue working until his contract expires June 30.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools has more than 80,000 students and is one of the largest districts in the country, with more pupils than districts in Baltimore City, Milwaukee and Austin, Texas.
Before Anne Arundel County Public Schools, Arlotto, a resident of Washington, D.C., worked as an administrator in Washington, Virginia and Montgomery County. Arlotto sent a letter to students and families announcing his departure Thursday.
“These past 21 months have been difficult. Every one of us has been impacted by the pandemic. While we have not all agreed on the path forward during these tumultuous times, please know that the well-being of our students and staff have always been at the forefront of every decision I have made,” Arlotto wrote in the letter. “While I may not know where life’s journey will take me next, I am certain that AACPS will continue to thrive.”
County Executive Steuart Pittman issued a statement on the decision Thursday morning.
“Dr. Arlotto is a consummate professional with a huge heart and an unwavering commitment to children and education. He has served this county with distinction throughout his nearly eight years as AACPS Superintendent, and he will be missed. I am confident that Dr. Arlotto will facilitate a smooth transition, and that the Board of Education will choose wisely after a careful search for the superintendent who will lead us into the future.”
