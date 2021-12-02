Superintendent George Arlotto to leave Anne Arundel school system next year after board ends contract

“These past 21 months have been difficult. Every one of us has been impacted by the pandemic. While we have not all agreed on the path forward during these tumultuous times, please know that the well-being of our students and staff have always been at the forefront of every decision I have made,” Arlotto wrote in the letter. “While I may not know where life’s journey will take me next, I am certain that AACPS will continue to thrive.”