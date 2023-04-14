Anne Arundel school board postpones decision on proposed merger of Chesapeake Science Point schools

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education delayed a decision Wednesday on a proposal to merge the Chesapeake Science Point elementary school with its middle and high schools after the board decided there was insufficient information on how the merger would impact enrollment.

The Board of Education approved the construction of the elementary branch of the STEM-focused charter school in June 2022 and is scheduled to open for instruction for the 2023-24 school year. Attendees must enter a lottery system to be accepted. A similar lottery system exists for the middle/high schools, which have been open since 2005 and 2010, respectively. Families enter that lottery when their child is in fifth grade.

Advertisement

For now, the school system is expecting the two schools to operate their enrollments separately. This means that families of children at the CSP elementary school must apply for the lottery again for acceptance to the middle/high school.

Under the terms of the merger, proposed by the Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation, the largest not-for-profit charter school operator in Maryland, students would only need to enter a lottery once, when they are entering kindergarten. The proposal also includes a sibling priority policy. If the elementary applicant has a sibling in the middle/high school, that applicant would be guaranteed a spot in the kindergarten through 12 school.

Advertisement

Superintendent Mark Bedell disagreed with the proposal, recommending that the board deny the merger because it would curtail, if not eliminate, access to CSP programs for students from around the county who aren’t already enrolled in a CSP program or have a sibling in the program.

“I made it very clear from day one that I am about access,” he said. “I don’t want to close off those opportunities because we’re creating a system that stifles access for those who lose in that lottery system in kindergarten.”

Bedell’s reasoning sparked a lengthy discussion among board members about the county’s sibling preference policies.

Bedell recommended the board should instead approve a policy that guaranteed enrollment continuance from fifth to sixth grade of up to 35% of students as outlined in state charter school law. That 35% would include any fifth-grade sibling of a current CSP Middle/High School student, whether enrolled in CSP Elementary School or not, applying for sixth grade at the CSP Middle/High School in the next school year.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Advertisement

District 7 representative Michelle Corkadel motioned to postpone the decision for a future board meeting until they received more information.

“I think this needs a little bit more time to be fleshed out because when I look at any motion that would be proposed as a result of the recommendation, I am seeing two different things: are we approving this proposal and then are we willing to explore an alternative solution with them but that would need to be requested something of which we would ask of them,” she said.

The motion passed unanimously.

The board’s next meeting is 6:30 p.m. on April 26.