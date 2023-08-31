Anne Arundel school board approves new Annapolis charter high school founded by Anne Arundel County Executive’s sister

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education unanimously approved a proposal last week to open a new charter high school in Annapolis.

New Village Academy is a not-for-profit school for 9th to 12th graders founded by Romey Pittman a former Annapolis High School educator and the sister of County Executive Steuart Pittman.

Pittman, a 25-year veteran in public and charter schools, said New Village hopes to address what she calls the “engagement cliff” that occurs between the early years of education and high school when research shows students begin to feel less engaged in school.

“We need a high school that addresses equity by putting student agency at the center,” she said, “that breaks down a wall to school to connect student learning to real life and uses the science of motivation as a playbook in designing learning structures and assessments.”

New Village Academy is set to open in fall 2024 with 150 students. It will operate as a small classroom experience with each student part of a 14-member “crew” with an advisor who stays with them all for all four years.

The school is in negotiations to lease space in the Westfield Annapolis Mall. The construction will be funded in part through a $215,000 grant from NewSchools Venture Fund, a nonprofit that donates money to early-stage entrepreneurs who are “reimagining public education,” according to their website.

Though that money will not cover the entire project, which is projected to cost between $3 to $5 million, Pittman said it will help cover facility design, marketing and legal expenses.

Pittman also pointed to goals of closing racial, ethnic, and economic opportunity gaps in the county. At the Aug. 23 meeting, Pittman called her school a “an incubator for innovation,” especially in implementing Blueprint for Maryland’s Future standards for college and career readiness.

The idea is to take students into the community and use community projects to teach them core skills they need such as math, history, science and literacy.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell expressed his support for the school because it aims to include communities that need more attention that the school district may not be able to provide.

While Maryland law requires a charter school’s lottery to be available to every family in the county, Pittman is exploring ways to make enrollment more attractive to families with lower incomes, specifically in the Annapolis area.

“I also know that we have pockets inside the school district where we are not just getting it done,” Bedell said. “So, when somebody comes to me and they present a model that I think will be a value-add and will make the outcomes and the opportunities for children a reality who may be struggling because they’re not able to thrive in under their current conditions, I think we have a responsibility to take a deep look at that.”

Romey Pittman, founder of the newly-approved New Village Academy, has been teaching for about 25 years, spending four of those years at Annapolis High School. (Courtesy Photo)

A charter school is a publicly funded school that operates separately from the school system where it’s located and is available to parents are deciding where to enroll their students.

Joanna Bache Tobin, board president and District 6 representative, has been working for a charter school accreditation consulting group for over a decade. Charter schools were developed with the idea that they could be “laboratories” for different educational models, Tobin said. New Village Academy sets itself up to do just that.

“New Village Academy is starting very small, which I think given its structure and the students that they want to attract is a good thing,” Tobin said. “As Dr. Bedell said, if they’re meeting the needs of students that we’re not currently meeting the needs of, then we can learn from that as well.”

Pittman started her career as an educator in 1989 teaching Suitland High School in Prince George’s County for about four years. In 1998, she helped found Fairhaven School located in Upper Marlboro where she taught subjects including history, math, Latin and German, until 2004 before moving into other work with charter schools.

Pittman returned to the traditional classroom at Annapolis High School in 2019 after her brother was elected into his first term as county executive in 2018.

During last week’s board meeting, board members asked how students would be transported to the school.

Darius Stanton, the school’s board president, said the Westfield Mall, with its hub for county and city buses, is a “staple” in the community.

Due to the school’s small size, Pittman said it would have been financially ineffective for the school to pay for extra transportation services to bus their students to their location.

Michelle Corkadel, the board representative for District 7, asked if this method is the only resource for students to access the school because many families might have to give up their spot won during the lottery because of transportation challenges.

Darius Stanton, an Annapolis High School graduate, is the president of the New Village Academy Development Board and works as the Chief Deputy at the Anne Arundel County Office of Register of Wills (Courtesy Photo)

“Even though we don’t have full coverage across the county, it’s not bad if you compare it with other magnet programs and charters in terms of how kids can access it,” Pittman said during meeting last week.

Despite those concerns, the board unanimously approved Bedell’s recommendation to approve Pittman’s application. The next steps are for the school system to work closely with Pittman to establish a lottery and solidify a location to host the school’s operations.