Anne Arundel school board approves FY2025 capital budget; County Council next to weigh in

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ $234.5 million capital budget for fiscal year 2025, as well as a six-year capital improvement plan proposed by Superintendent Mark Bedell, was approved Wednesday by the school board in a vote of 7-0.

Nearly $167 million, 71.2% of the budget, has been designated for construction. The new Center of Applied Technology-North, an institution specializing in technical and vocational training programs, will be built in Millersville. A new Old Mill High School at the same location and a new Old Mill Middle School North in Severn, currently the site of the old CAT-North, will also be constructed.

Other items approved in the new budget include $2 million in security-related upgrades; $32.3 million for building systems renovations; $7 million to reduce maintenance backlog; $4 million for roof replacement projects; $4 million for building additions; and $3.5 million for athletic stadium improvements.

The proposed budget will now be submitted to the County Council, which will review it before a final capital budget is approved for the school system by June 2024.

The capital improvement plan is a broader proposal that allocates funding for projects through FY2030 and serves as a road map for how to implement funding.

Supplemental budget

The Board of Education budget committee also revealed its recommendations at the meeting for how the superintendent should use the supplemental FY2024 budget.

The $3.1 million supplemental budget, along with County Executive Steuart Pittman’s $2.14 billion operating budget for the county, was approved in June by the County Council.

The committee highlighted several items and labeled them level one or level two based on their perceived importance.

At the top of their list was appropriate compensation for all AACPS employees, including step levels based on experience, and resources to incentivize teacher to work at challenged schools.

“I fully support us trying to get our employees to a livable wage, and we have an ownership to that,” said Michelle Corkadel, board member from District 7. “I would just like to see a little more flexibility given to the superintendent because this is a priority for him to work with, so a number per hour isn’t the direction that should be in this document.”

Language in the initial budget was to guarantee $18 per hour for all employees, but several of the board members expressed concern of promising something that they might not be able to deliver.

“Adding a number value would be reminiscent of the concerns that came about when we had some bus driver discussions and a number was circulated, and we could not perform to that number, which causes concern and backlash,” said Corine Frank, the board member from district 3.

The board voted to amend the guarantee of $18 per hour budget line from their document with a vote of 4-3.

Other level-one priorities include transportation — like buses for extracurricular activities and passenger vans for students in small groups who are outside of usual bus routes — and resources for special education students. Funding for class-size reduction, summer programs, supports for English-learners, free and reduced lunches, and community schools were level-two priorities.

Virtual learning days

An ongoing debate resurfaced Wednesday regarding the superintendent’s recommendation for the virtual day instruction plan and the community’s concern that snow days could become a thing of the past.

“This is a clear example of people coming from different perspectives and opinions,” Corkadel said during the meeting. “Not everyone has the benefit of seeing the entire presentation, but we had a very robust discussion that this plan is not the end of snow days.”

In Bedell’s virtual learning plan for the 2023-24 school year, virtual learning days will only be used for inclement weather and not for staff professional days, parent-teacher conference days or religious observance days as was considered in the past.

The plan passed with a vote of 7-0 and will be now be presented to the Maryland State Department of Education for approval.

Last year, the board approved a similar plan for virtual instruction on as many as eight inclement weather days that school year to ensure end of the school year landed closer to the beginning of June without losing valuable lesson time. However, the plan was never used because there were no school closures due to inclement weather.

“I said it will never be our intent to take away snow days,” Bedell said. “If there is a substantial amount of snow, I, too, as a parent, would like to go out and sled with my daughter just like other parents want to enjoy the day with their kids.”

Redistricting

During his superintendent’s report, Bedell reminded everyone that public briefings to discuss two proposed redistricting plans are scheduled for Oct. 2. and Oct. 16, both at 6 p.m. in Annapolis’ Parham Building. For those who can’t attend, the hearings will be livestreamed with the recordings also available.

A link for people to sign up to speak at the second meeting will go public at 3 p.m. on Oct. 11. The first meeting will not include public comment.

The school system launched the first of two phases of a three-year redistricting plan at the beginning of February in hopes of alleviating overcrowding in county schools. In July, Bedell recommended that the school board adopt a redistricting plan that he and school staff assembled that “puts students first” and leaves no school in the northern part of the county over its state-rated capacity.

Plans that are under consideration by the county can be found at www.aacps.org/redistricting.