Superintendent Arlotto proposes ‘lean’ budget for technology, teachers at Anne Arundel public schools

Nearly half of his recommended increase – $25.1 million – is allocated to pay increases for employees. The funding, subject to bargaining, will allow for a step increase or equivalent for all eligible employees, a 1% cost-of-living increase and the second half of the mid-year step increase for teachers approved by the board in November. The first half of the step-increase will take effect in January, as per the agreement with the county teacher’s association approved in November.