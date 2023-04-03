Broadneck High School teacher Melissa Quigley named National Health Educator of the Year by SHAPE America

Broadneck High School Health and Unified Dance teacher Melissa Quigley tonight was named the National Health Education Teacher of the Year by SHAPE America. The award recognizes outstanding teachers who demonstrate exceptional teaching skills and provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to practice and maintain a healthy lifestyle. (AACPS)

Broadneck High School teacher Melissa Quigley was named National Health Educator of the Year Saturday at the SHAPE America national convention and expo in Seattle.

Quigley was named the Eastern District winner in December. The award recognizes outstanding teachers who demonstrate exceptional teaching skills and provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to practice and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“There is no one more deserving of this award,” Broadneck High School’s Principal Rachel Kennelly said in a statement. “I’m so proud of her and our students are so lucky to have her. She’s not only an outstanding health educator, she’s a fierce advocate for students with disabilities and overall student and staff wellness. Her impact at Broadneck is far-reaching and will be felt for years to come.”

Quigley has been teaching for 21 years at Broadneck High School and has taught courses such as health, human sexuality, sports medicine, dance for athletes, unified dance, fit for life and team sports.

“I am in awe and very humbled by this experience,” she said at the SHAPE America National conference in Seattle. “I want to thank all of the HPED community for inspiring me to be the health teacher that I am today. My family at Broadneck High School supports me with ideas and initiatives to make our community a healthier place across the county to inspire and teach others.”

Congratulations, @mel_quig ! We are all so proud of you and even more proud you are a member of our #AACPSFamily. @BHSAACPS @AACPSHPED https://t.co/r9PWB2cpJg — AACPS (@AACountySchools) April 1, 2023

Quigley is currently Broadneck’s Health, Physical Education and Dance Department chair. She is also an advisor for the Bruin Dance-a-Thon, a Children’s Miracle Network Fundraiser of which 100% of the fundraising efforts go to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital in Baltimore. The fundraiser involves multiple community events that culminate in a six-hour-long “Dance Marathon” where participants stand on their feet through dancing, games, and entertainment in celebration of our fundraising total. At the end of the night, they will announce the grand total of fundraising efforts.

Quiley is also the advisor for One Love Club, a club that works directly with the One Love Foundation to raise awareness about healthy and unhealthy relationship behaviors, chairs the school’s Wellness Committee and is the varsity assistant field hockey coach and the junior varsity assistant lacrosse coach.

SHAPE America, which stands for the Society of Health and Physical Educators, represents more than 200,000 health and physical education professionals across the country. Founded in 1885, and headquartered in Baltimore, the organization supports teachers and develops national standards for physical education, health and dance.

Baltimore will host the SHAPE America Convention in 2025.