Anne Arundel public schools will deviate from CDC guidelines to get more students back in buildings

“That the Board hereby declare its expectation that the Superintendent will undertake efforts to increase the number of students who can return to two or four full days per week of in-person instruction for the remainder of the year by employing creative approaches to COVID-19 safety that rely on prioritizing students’ needs for in-person instruction while giving reasonably flexible consideration to recommended distancing practices listed in the CDC guidelines, and further, that schools that have been successful in honoring all or most of our families’ requests for four days in-person be used as a model for school administrators to ensure consistency and to maximize the number of students able to access classroom instruction for the remainder of this school year and further, that parents of students in hybrid be sent communications of our changed procedures.”