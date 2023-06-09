Anne Arundel school board approves Chesapeake Science Point schools merger, will produce a multiyear expansion plan

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education approved a merger May 24 of Chesapeake Science Point Elementary School with its middle and high school and agreed to a multiyear expansion plan.

The approval will ensure fifth graders at the STEM-focused charter school no longer will have to enter a lottery to attend the middle school and high school.

After the proposal was introduced in April, the board delayed a decision because there was insufficient information on how the merger would affect the charter program’s overall enrollment. At the time, Superintendent Mark Bedell recommended the board deny the merger because enrollment and sibling preferences could curtail, if not eliminate, access to programs at the school for students from around the county who aren’t already enrolled there.

After discussions with the nonprofit organization Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation, which operates the school, Bedell and his staff agreed to drafted a proposal that that includes a six-year expansion plan, allowing elementary students not enrolled at Chesapeake Science Point to have access to the program as well as increasing the number of seats at the middle and high school by 430 by the 2028-29 school year.

“We wanted to make sure that we collaborated [with Chesapeake Science Point] to figure out how to make this happen,” Bedell said. “I am proud of the work that Patrick Crain has done in response to what this board has asked us to do.”

The board approved the construction of the elementary branch of the STEM-focused charter school in June 2022. It is scheduled to open for instruction for the 2023-24 school year. The school will be located at 1513 Signature Drive in Hanover, part of the 68-acre Arundel Overlook office park near the BWI Marshall Airport.

Since Chesapeake Science Point Elementary is a charter school, prospective students must enter a lottery system to be accepted. The merger, which the board approved unanimously, ensures that no child attending Chesapeake Science Point Elementary will be required to reenter the lottery for middle and high school.

Many parents like Tracy Starr who spoke in favor of the merger at May’s meeting have incoming fifth-grade students entering the newly built elementary school in the fall. She asked the board to support the merger, citing their concerns about the continuity of her child’s education.

“My son currently attends an elementary where he is completely bored out of his mind,” she said. “He needs extra stimulation and learning opportunities that I believe will match his current educational needs, and I believe that he will find that at Chesapeake.”

Under the merger, all new seats added to the Chesapeake Science Point middle and high school will prioritize students who qualify for free or reduced-cost school meals, those who have an Individualized Education Plan, or IEP, and those who have limited English proficiency, according to Patrick Crain, the director of alternative programs and charter schools for the school system.

All elementary students not in Chesapeake Science Point will enter into a lottery as they currently do, according to Bob Mosier, spokesperson for the school system. If a student who is entering the lottery system qualifies for free and reduced-cost meals, special education, or English Language Learner, they will get “a greater chance” in that lottery for admission, Mosier said.

Seat lotteries will take place in the same way as Anne Arundel magnet programs. The results of that lottery will be posted online.

“This will not fundamentally look or feel any different from what our charter schools currently use,” Mosier said. “They currently use this system to enter into the lottery but moving forward they will need to also use it to track a student’s application throughout the process.”

The Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation is currently searching for ways to accommodate the growth plan by considering moving the middle and high school to another facility. It is exploring leasing or building another property, said Yilmaz Zayn Ak, CEO of Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation.

Since the facility search is still in its early stages, how it would be used will depend on what property is available, according to Glenda Washington, spokesperson for the Chesapeake Lighthouse Foundation.

The current middle and high school has been teaching students in Hanover near the Arundel Mills Mall since 2005. It is authorized to operate through a contract with the Board of Education and receives the same funding per student as public schools, minus a 2% overhead charge for administrative costs, Mosier said. The charter school’s building is in a converted business park; it has 483 students.

“Our top priority is to find [a] facility that is first and foremost safe for children and has the ability to allow us to provide a quality education,” Washington said.

In order to put the expansion plan in motion, for the next three years, sixth graders will be learning in the elementary building since the school only will be operating at about half of its total 600-student capacity, Ak said.

They will start by adding 60 seats to the middle and high school seat capacity for the 2024-25 school year and 215 seats for the 2026-27 school year. Ak said they hope to find a location for the new middle and high school facility by that school year to honor the expansion plan.