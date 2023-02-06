‘All I’ve ever really known’: Through dance, Crofton High senior overcomes pandemic, cultivates community

Addison Bridges is a senior at Crofton High School whose involvement in Anne Arundel County Public School's dance program opened many avenues for future success. (Chris Stark )

Crofton High School senior Addison Bridges is known by her peers and teachers to not have a lot of free time.

Since she was 2 years old, her personal and academic worlds revolved around volunteering or taking an array of dance classes at the Dance Project in Annapolis.

Bridges, 18, who lives in Crofton, said she feels deeply connected to dance, which she considers both sport and lifestyle, and she has studied modern, jazz, tap, ballet and more.

“[Dancing is] all I’ve ever really known,” Bridges said. “I never tried anything else.”

In 2019, Bridges was an incoming freshman at Arundel High School. After a few months of a typical high school experience, including joining the school’s dance company, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, and Bridges finished the year taking classes online.

Redistricting sent Bridges to the new Crofton High School, where she continued to take classes online and joined the Crofton Dance Company.

“Every time I logged onto a class I remembered that I was grateful that I was still getting the opportunity to train and dance, even if I had to be distanced,” she said. “I really enjoyed the time I had online and it gave me a new drive to continue to do what I love.

“I’m definitely not one to enjoy much downtime, so that made the pandemic especially challenging for me.”

Sara Sherman, Crofton High School’s dance teacher and company director, said Bridges’ efforts have set the standard for what she envisions as the future of the dance company and the school as a whole. The team did not have a captain during the team’s first official year, but when Bridges was selected by her fellow teammates as captain of the company in 2021, she understood the responsibility of cultivating a culture of unity and morale, she said.

“We try to always show ourselves in a positive way and because we all get along, that works really well,” she said.

By her senior year, Bridges had accumulated many dance accolades, including being named to the All-County Dance Company. Bridges joined 25 girls from high schools across the county, who were selected based on having a grade-point average above 3.0 their dancing ability, leadership qualities, service experience and other criteria.

The All-County dancers rehearse performances separate from their school dance companies and perform at both the county festivals and the Maryland State Dance Festival.

“She’s a self-motivated leader, she takes initiative, and she demonstrates outstanding scholarship in and out of the classroom,” Sherman said.

Bridges’ choreography took her school to the Maryland High School Dance Festival on Jan. 6 at Goucher College in Towson.

The piece chosen for the state showcase, a cover of Coldplay’s song “Yellow” by Kina Grannis, holds special significance for her, Bridges said.

In February 2021, a fellow dance classmate at Dance Project committed suicide. Bridges grew close with another dancer and the pair decided to choreograph a piece to honor their late classmate. The dance symbolizes the friendship needed to process tragedy and heartbreak, she said.

“[It’s] less of a piece that was solely dedicated to her because I feel like that’s not my place [in sharing stories that aren’t my own],” Bridges said. “I would rather perform something that [came from] my experience.”

Thanks to Bridges’ choreography, the dance team received the Performance and Professionalism Award, the only award bestowed on a school ensemble at the all-state festival. The Maryland State Dance Festival holds auditions every year in front of a panel of professional dancers.

“I have always enjoyed being in leadership positions,” Bridges said. “I really like that my name gets put on something as positive as this team.”

Bridges hopes to become a dance teacher after finishing college and already has been offered to teach dance at a local studio located in Keller, Texas.

“I’m very excited,” she said. “I think that I’ve been set up for like a very bright future and am very grateful for everything that I’ve like been given opportunity-wise through dance.”