Despite coronavirus impinging on commissioning, Anne Arundel Naval Academy firsties are hopeful

Ashlyn Dawson has driven over the Naval Academy bridge countless times in her life. She lives just down Route 50 in Arnold, so she’s known the bridge since before she became a midshipman. But a recent ride over the bridge felt different.
She hasn’t been back on the Yard since she left for spring break in early March. And with coronavirus precautions, she’ll only get to go back one last time to collect her things and commission in a small, private ceremony. When she drove over the bridge last week, she felt the nostalgic twinge of someone who’s already graduated.
“It felt like it was already gone. I’m already feeling that, ‘Oh, there’s the Naval Academy and I’m not there anymore,” Dawson said.
Still, she like many other midshipmen in the class of 2020 are hopeful about the future and proud of their time at the academy — even if it was cut short.
Coronavirus has actually given her class of midshipmen an advantage, she said, since they’ve become skilled in adapting.
“We’ve been rolling with a lot of punches,” Dawson said. “I think we’re learning a lot of flexibility which is really important in the Navy, being able to take what you got and make the best out of it.”
But coronavirus did take some things from her. She missed out on her last mornings in her dorm room sharing yogurt and coffee with her sister Mara, a plebe and her teammate on the women’s crew team. And she couldn’t accomplish her goal of seeing every type of sport on the Yard. She wants to make sure her sister doesn’t miss a thing.
“Now that I’m leaving I’m like, ‘Wow I hope I got to do it all,’” Dawson, a soon-to-be submariner, said.
“Make sure you take advantage of those opportunities because you never know what’s going to happen.”
Midshipman Willem Fujimura also wants his sibling at the academy to do it all. Fujimura’s brother, Tristan, is in the Class of 2022.
“Don’t be afraid of failure and don’t let fear of failure prevent you from seizing an opportunity,” Fujimura said.
The Marine Corps-bound Annapolis native led by example, pushing himself out of his comfort zone to study abroad in Munich, Germany, becoming a training sergeant, managing the soccer team, playing club water polo and ending his academy career as a company commander.
Midshipman Ricky Bryant, a future submariner, also learned important lessons outside of classes.
As a member of the jujitsu team, he mastered the art of hard work and efficiency. He’s been keeping up with those lessons by reading about stoicism while quarantining at home in Bowie.
“There’s a hard-nosed mentality that comes with hard grappling, but because it’s a martial art it comes with the element of respect,” Bryant said. “In the end, our job is very technical. But if you get down to the nitty-gritty, it’s about leadership.”
He’s proud of how his class has persevered through this last semester and excited for a more intimate commissioning ceremony.
So is Severna Park native Midshipman Anmol Walha.
She’s found staying connected during the socially distanced semester has been good practice for staying in touch with her fellow midshipmen after she heads down to Pensacola for flight school in August. She made some of her closest friends on the academy’s club marathon team and got to travel with them around the country.
“My class has done a lot of amazing things. We’ve produced a lot of amazing officers. Whether or not we get to have this big in-person ceremony, all of our accomplishments are the same,” Walha said.
“I’m really thankful for the last four years at the academy. I might not have gotten these past two months, but looking back at it I’m just so grateful for all the experiences and all the connections I had a chance to make. I’m excited to see what my class and I go out and do in the fleet.”