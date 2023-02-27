Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse retires jersey of Crofton native Nick Barton, who was killed in boating accident

Marie Barton touches a number 12 painted on the lacrosse field at Anne Arundel Community College during a ceremony retiring her son Nick Barton’s jersey number prior to AACC’s lacrosse game against Army at AACC on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Nick Barton, 21, of Crofton died in a boating accident on West River last year. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Anne Arundel Community College and its athletic department retired the jersey number of Riverhawks lacrosse player Nick Barton, who was killed in a boating accident last summer.

The ceremony was held Saturday before the team’s game at Siegert Stadium against the United States Military Academy Preparatory School. Players walked onto the field wearing the signature white jerseys for home games; however this time, each jersey sported the No. 12 on the sleeve in remembrance of their beloved teammate.

Barton, 21, was killed June 4 when a white center console boat struck a channel piling in the West River. The force of the collision was enough to throw six boaters into the water. Five resurfaced, but Barton did not. Earlier this month, 21-year-old Churchton man Shayne Kenneth Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter and other crimes in Barton’s death. Smith is scheduled for an initial hearing Monday.

Barton, a Crofton resident, played three seasons for the AACC Riverhawks, scoring 39 goals in 29 career games after graduating from South River High School. A midfielder, he was also named to the community college’s Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in 2021 and 2022. According to AACC Athletic Director Duane Herr, all men’s lacrosse jerseys will have No. 12 on the right sleeve in remembrance of Barton.

At first, the No. 12 did not hold any significance for Barton, his mother, Marie, said. Like many athletes, he ran with the number he was assigned.

He would first wear 12 in his freshman and sophomore years on DeMatha’s junior varsity lacrosse team. When he was bumped up to varsity during his junior year at South River, he decided to shift away from that number for a time.

Eventually, 12 began to hold significance for him when he joined the community college’s lacrosse team, Marie Barton said.

But her son was quick to tell those asked about his jersey number, “It’s not the jersey that makes the player, it’s what you make of it.”

The week following Barton’s death, AACC held a memorial pickup lacrosse game on a mild, blue-sky Saturday morning to remember Barton’s life.

The group of current and former players split into two teams, “White” and “Blue,” but the various numbers on the pinnies were formalities. Every player wore the same number under his jersey: Barton’s No. 12. People in the stands wore it. Even the field wore it, freshly painted in Riverhawks colors.

The players waited until both scores hit the number 12 before ending the game.

While Barton loved lacrosse, it was only one of several aspects that made him the lovable person he was, his mom said. He was best known for his retro fashion and infectious laugh. Whether he was sporting his trademarked puka shell necklace both on and off the field, or his favorite 1980 Fila pants, he always stayed true to himself.

“Sometimes people would ask him, ‘What are you wearing?’ but he wouldn’t care,” Marie Barton said.

She recalled a time when Barton found old retro-looking sunglasses on the side of the road and just could not let them go.

“I told him, ‘If you like them, I can buy you new ones, you can’t even see out of them,’ and he goes ‘Nope, I like these,’” she said. “The same with his car. We offered to buy him one, but he said that he liked his 2004 Toyota Camry, beat up and everything. It wasn’t material things to him.”

Marie shared that a line of people waited 1 1/2 hours to show their support and pay respects to Nick and her family.

“That just what kind of person he was,” she added. “You met him and you remembered him.”

Now, nearly nine months after the tragic accident, Marie Barton said her son’s teammates still call the house to check in on his family and stop by to visit.

“It just shows how much he was loved and how much he meant to everybody,” she said.

Jack McCarthy, Barton’s best friend, started a GoFundMe to establish a scholarship that will be given to future players to pursue the sport his friend loved to play.

“It was one thing I thought I could do to help keep his name alive,” McCarthy said. “It was always for him. It meant a lot to me to see the support from the community, but I really wanted his family to feel and receive that support.”

The page raised over $35,000 in donations from the community, establishing the Nick Barton Lacrosse Scholarship, which will be continuously awarded through the AACC Foundation.

“The team was a part of his family,” Marie Barton said. “He would do everything for them, and they would do everything for him. If you needed help, he was there. ”

She says that in the future, she hopes she and her family can help raise awareness for boating safety. But in the meantime, she is focused on establishing and kick-starting the Nick Barton Memorial Foundation, a nonprofit that will raise funds to go toward supporting efforts in getting kids in the Anne Arundel Community involved in sports and supporting the scholarship in her son’s name.