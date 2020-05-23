My Time: Teachers at Spalding, Monsignor slade among Catholic schools teachers of the year

Teachers at Archbishop Spalding High School and Monsignor Slade Catholic school have been named 2020 Archdiocesan and Independent Catholic School Teachers of the Year.
Catherine Hellie was named Archdiocesan High School Teacher of the Year and Karin Abbott was named Archdiocesan Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Teacher of the Year recipients were selected by the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Teacher of the Year Committee, which included the Department of Catholic Schools staff and representatives from the Archdiocesan School Board.
Abbott holds a master’s degree from Towson University in Arts Integration and has 17 years of teaching experience. She currently teaches preschool through eighth grade music at Monsignor Slade in Glen Burnie and serves as the director of the school play.
Hellie is a World Language teacher at Spalding High in Severn. She has 19 years of teaching experience and has served as the Foreign Language Department Chair for over fourteen years. She holds a Master’s degree in Education.
Chris Taddiken, a mathematics teacher at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson, was named Independent Catholic High School Teacher of the Year.
The Department of Catholic Schools will honor the Archdiocesan Teacher of the Year winners, along with the Teacher of the Year winners from each Catholic school in the Archdiocese at a later date.