As omicron spike fades, Anne Arundel and Maryland officials consider removing COVID mask mandate in schools

In the last week the number of people with COVID-19 in Anne Arundel County has fallen 50% and county schools have fewer than 300 cases between students and teachers, down from more than 1,000 at the end of January.
With Oregon, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware lifting mask requirements for students, the question is being raised in Maryland as the spread of COVID in the community decreases.
County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said they have vaccinations and oral treatments available for COVID and are through the surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant, but the level of spread in the community is still “fairly significant.”
“We are moving in the right direction and these questions are coming up right now, which is entirely appropriate,” he said during a news conference Tuesday.
In August, the Maryland State Board of Education passed an emergency regulation instituting a mask mandate in schools to slow the spread of COVID-19, and state lawmakers signed off on it in September. In December and January, some adjustments to that rule were made to allow for some districts and individual schools to drop the requirement.
Superintendent George Arlotto has said students can stop wearing masks in schools once the county has “sustained 14 consecutive days of moderate or low COVID transmission rates, per the Centers for Disease Control.” . Or if an individual school has more than 80% of its population vaccinated, masking can end. However Arlotto told the board the system does not have a mechanism to track how many students are vaccinated.
He told the board in January that when they are approaching one of those “off ramps,” he will present the information to the Board of Education to make a decision about operations moving forward.
Anne Arundel County’s CDC transmission rate was 150 on Tuesday, classified as “high.” To be “moderate” it must drop below 50. During the spike of cases fueled by the omicron variant, that rate hit a peak of 2,156 on Jan. 4.
Looking at the CDC website next to the state and county’s website will show a big difference in the current case rate per 100,000 people. Anne Arundel County Health Department Director of Communications Megan Pringle said the difference is caused by variation in the way the two agencies calculate their rate. The CDC website calculations use the total number of new cases for the past week, while the county website uses the average number of new cases for the past seven days, she wrote in an email.
“The rate is different simply because it includes more days,” she wrote in an email.
In Anne Arundel County 68.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to the state. Only one county is Maryland is above the 80% vaccination threshold — Howard County.
In a news conference Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the issue of masking in schools. He said it should be up to elected officials in local jurisdictions to make the decision that’s right for their constituents, and that he will not ban mask mandates in schools, as Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin has.
He said the state Board of Education, which is independent of his administration, reviews masking policies each month.
“We’re going to ask that they do consider making some changes to that at their meeting this month,” he said.