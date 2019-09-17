East Village startup gets $10M to build 'Zillow for commercial real estate'

A new startup in East Village has raised $10 million from technology venture capitalists to build a Zillow-like platform for commercial real estate.
The company, called Biproxi, was founded by a group of former executives at Ten-X, a massive online marketplace for commercial real estate that was acquired for $1 billion in 2017. Although the founders are spread out between Silicon Valley, Seattle and the East Coast, the group decided to headquarter the newly founded startup in San Diego.
Much like Ten-X, Biproxi has built an online tool for finding, listing and selling commercial buildings. The website will show users detailed property information, transaction history and the estimated value of the property. The startup's CEO Gordon Smith said the tool will feel familiar to those who use residential tech like Zillow.
The startup's new round was led by New York City-based VC group Greycroft, whose portfolio of investments includes well-known tech companies such as Venmo, Babble and Trunk Club.
Smith plans to compete with existing real estate tech like LoopNet, Ten-X, and CoStar by consolidating similar services into one centralized platform.
"Agents use several tools to build their businesses, but they all want one solution," Smith said.
Biproxi is targeting middle-market brokerages that do not have access to large marketing budgets or in-house marketing services, allowing users to browse and list assets for free. The startup plans to make money by charging a small administrative fee when a real estate transaction closes.
The startup just launched a new feature of the website this month called Biproxi Off Market, which gives users access to instant valuation data for over 32 million off-market properties around the country.
Biproxi is using the new cash to bulk up its staff. The company currently employs 12 people in San Diego, but plans to hire eight more by the end of this month. Earlier this month, the startup moved into a new office at The Ratner building in East Village, where a hub of digital media startups has recently formed.
Although Smith is currently still living in the Bay Area, he said he was searching for a home in San Diego.
"Some investors thought I was crazy, but I thought San Diego was a hidden secret when it comes to talent, quality of life and affordability if you want to stay in California," Smith said.
Smith, who previously served as general manager of Ten-X's commercial real estate division, is joined by three other ex-Ten-X executives: Yan Khamish, Thatcher Milholland and Carrington Guy.
The team's experience was a selling point to investors, according to Stewart Easterby, a partner at Greycroft.
"Gordon and the Biproxi team bring a distinct advantage to the commercial real estate sector given their experience scaling technology products and building investment portfolios in the space," Easterby said in a press release.