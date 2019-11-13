Grand marshals Mickey and Minnie Mouse kick off Chicago's annual Magnificent Mile Lights Festival parade on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 p.m. It's the culmination of two days of free, family-friendly activities with a holiday theme.
Featuring floats, helium-filled balloons, marching bands, live musical performances and Chicago professional sports team mascots, the parade extends down Michigan Avenue from Oak Street south to the Chicago River. More than 1 million lights will illuminate the route and spectators will be treated to a fireworks display at the parade's conclusion.
Getting there
Parking: Organizers recommend purchasing and reserving in advance through the SpotHero app. Or, buy parking online for Millennium Garages. A reservation for InterPark is another option near Pioneer Court.
Street closures: Be advised, nearby roads will be closed to traffic during the festival and may affect travel times. Here's a guide to all street closures.
Metra: Extra service is planned for the BNSF, Union Pacific West (UPW), and Union Pacific Northwest (UPNW) lines. Schedules are available on Metra's website.
Chicago Water Taxi: Rides available to The Magnificent Mile with service departing from the northwest corner of the Madison Street Bridge between Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center. Schedules are available online and tickets can be purchased in advance.
Schedule
Friday, Nov. 22
- 4-8 p.m.: Activities, music and a visit from Santa Claus in Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave. Samples available from Garrett Popcorn, Frango, The Eli's Cheesecake Company and more.
Saturday, Nov. 23
- 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Activities in Pioneer Court, including musical performances. Full list of performers here.
- Starting at 3:30 p.m.: DuSable Bridge (over Michigan Avenue) closes to pedestrians.
- 4 p.m.: North Michigan Avenue closes to traffic between Oak Street and Wacker Drive.
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.: The parade marches from North Michigan Avenue at Oak Street south to Wacker Drive.
- 6:55 p.m.: A fireworks show begins over the Chicago River at Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive.
Parade
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 5:30 p.m.
Where to watch: Organizers recommend that viewers watch the parade on the east side of Michigan Avenue near the northern end of the parade route, which begins at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Oak Street and stretches one mile south to Wacker Drive.
If you can't be downtown or want to avoid the crowds: The parade will air live on WLS-Ch. 7 and abc7chicago.com beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. An encore broadcast will air at a later date.
Wheelchair access: Plaza of the Americas (just north of the Wrigley Building on the west side of Michigan Avenue) is the recommended spot for those using wheelchairs to observe the parade and fireworks. Dropoff is at the corner of Hubbard Street and Wabash Avenue.
Parade start
OAK
LAKE SHORE
CHICAGO
STATE
MICHIGAN
OHIO
Pioneer
Court
Wrigley
Building
WACKER
End of parade;
fireworks
viewing area
RANDOLPH
Fireworks
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:55 p.m. (immediately following the parade)
Where to watch: The fireworks display will take place over the Chicago River at the DuSable Bridge (Michigan Avenue) at the conclusion of the parade and is best viewed from along Wacker Drive or in Pioneer Court, 401 N. Michigan Ave. Access to the bridge closes at 3:30 p.m.
On the water: Chicago's First Lady Cruises and Wendella offer family-friendly Chicago River cruises on Nov. 23, with views of the fireworks -- though, not the parade.
Sources: The Magnificent Mile Association, Chicago Tribune reporting
Created by the Chicago Tribune Dataviz team. On Twitter @ChiTribGraphics