Nearly 1,000 cars, trucks and SUVs and crowds of car enthusiasts will motor into McCormick Place for the the annual Chicago Auto Show , Feb. 8 to 17. This is the 112th edition of the show. Here is what you need to know if you go.

Chicago Auto Show

Dates: Feb. 8-17

Hours 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 17)

Location: McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive

People arrive at the Chicago Auto Show media preview on Feb. 7, 2019, at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

Tickets

Adults (13 and older): $13

(13 and older): $13 Senior citizens (62+): $8

(62+): $8 Children (7 to 12): $8

(7 to 12): $8 Children (6 and younger): Free with a paying adult

Coupons are available for discounted admission.

Crowds line up to buy tickets before the opening of the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place on Feb. 8, 2008. (Wes Pope/Chicago Tribune)

Where to park

On-site parking: There are several options:

Lot A (six-level garage at 2301 S. Prairie Ave.): $25-$38

(six-level garage at 2301 S. Prairie Ave.): $25-$38 Lot B (outdoor surface lot at 3050 S. Moe Drive): $16

(outdoor surface lot at 3050 S. Moe Drive): $16 Lot C (underground garage on Fort Dearborn Drive): $25

All McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m.

Accessible parking: Availability may be limited within McCormick Place's Lot A (on Martin Luther King Drive) and Lot C *(underground in Lakeside Center). Guests can also try the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place garage.

Soldier Field INDIANA Northerly Island Hyatt Regency garage Soldier Field South lot NORTH CERMAK McCormick Place Lot A Lot C SOUTH 55 LAKE SHORE DRIVE 26TH Lake Michigan Lot B KING DRIVE Miles ¼

Off-site parking: Soldier Field South lot rates are $25 per day or $10 after 6 p.m. Millennium Garages offers discounted parking, which can be purchased online in advance. Free shuttle bus service will be offered from the Millennium Park and Lakeside Garages to McCormick Place on Saturdays, Sundays and President's Day (Feb. 17) during the auto show.

A crowd moves briskly toward McCormick Place on Feb. 22, 1976, for the Chicago Auto Show. (Ray Gora/Chicago Tribune)

Public transportation

Chicago Transit Authority 'L' lines: The Cermak-McCormick Place station on the CTA's Green line is approximately three blocks west of the venue. Transfers can be made from the Blue, Brown, Orange, Pink and Red lines. Plan your trip on the CTA website.

CTA bus routes: Additional buses will operate during the auto show on the No. 3 King Drive and No. 21 Cermak routes.

Metra : Express Rock Island District trains will be rerouted to McCormick Place on Feb. 8-9 and 15-16. The number of trains on the Metra Electric District/University Park lines will also be increased on those dates. Shuttles bound for McCormick Place will depart from Ogilvie Transportation Center (on Clinton Street at Madison Street), Union Station (the corner of Clinton and Quincy Street or Jackson Boulevard and the Chicago River) and the Museum Campus (Columbus Drive at 11th Street) to assist riders on other Metra lines.

South Shore Line : All westbound weekend and off-peak weekday trains are free during the auto show.

Accessibility

Dropoff: Available at the horseshoe-shaped taxi stand that is accessible at Martin Luther King Drive.

Restrooms: Handicap-accessible facilities are on the fourth floor near Room S400. Family restrooms are available in the Grand Concourse.

Getting around: Organizers encourage attendees to reserve scooter ($50 per day) and wheelchair ($20 per day) rentals in advance through Scootaround, which will be located at Gate 4 in McCormick Place during the auto show.

Vehicles on display, by make

Click on the name to find more details about each automaker:

Acura: ILX, MDX, NSX, RDX, RLX and TLX.

Alfa Romeo: 4C, Giulia and Stelvio.

Audi: 2020 e-tron (debut), A3/S3/RS3, A4/S4, A5/S5, A6/S6, A7/S7/RS7, A8/S8, Q3, Q5/SQ5, Q7, Q8/RS Q8, R8 and TT.

Buick: 2020 Encore GX (debut), Enclave, Encore and Envision.

Cadillac: 2020 CT4 (debut), 2020 CT5 (debut), CT6, Escalade, XT4, XT5 and XT6.

Chevrolet: 2020 Corvette (debut), 2021 Suburban (debut), 2021 Tahoe (debut), 2020 Trailblazer (debut), Bolt EV, Camaro, Colorado, Equinox, Malibu, Silverado 1500, Silverado HD, Sonic, Spark, Suburban, Tahoe, Traverse and Trax.

Chrysler: 300, Pacifica and Voyager.

Dodge: Challenger, Charger, Durango and Journey.

Fiat: 500L, 124 Spider and 500X.

Ford: 2021 Mustang Mach-E (debut), EcoSport, Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, F-150, Fusion, GT, Mustang, Mustang Shelby GT500, Ranger, Super Duty, Transit and Transit Connect.

Genesis: 2021 GV80 (debut), G70, G80 and G90.

GMC: 2021 Yukon (debut), Acadia, Canyon, Sierra 1500, Sierra HD and Terrain.

Honda: Accord, Civic, Clarity, CR-V, Fit, HR-V, Insight, Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline.

Hyundai: 2020 Sonata (debut), 2020 Venue (debut), Accent, Elantra, Ioniq, Kona, Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson and Veloster.

Infiniti: Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60 and QX80.

Jaguar: E- Pace , F-Pace, F-Type, I-Pace, XE and XF.

Jeep: Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler.

Kia: 2020 Seltos (debut), Forte, K900, Niro, Optima, Rio, Sedona, Sorento, Soul, Sportage, Stinger and Telluride.

Land Rover: 2020 Defender (debut), Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

Lexus: ES, GS, GX, IS, LC, LS, LX, NX, RC, RX and UX.

Lincoln: 2020 Corsair (debut), Aviator, Continental, MKZ, Nautilus and Navigator.

Maserati: Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte.

Mazda: 2020 CX-30 (debut), 3, 6, CX-5 and CX-9.

Nissan: 2020 Sentra (debut), 370Z, Altima, Armada, GT-R, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Titan, Titan XD and Versa.

Porsche: 2020 Taycan (debut), 718, 911, Cayenne, Macan and Panamera.

Ram: 1500, Heavy Duty, ProMaster and Promaster City.

Subaru: Ascent, BRZ, Crosstrek, Forester, Impreza, Legacy, Outback and WRX.

Toyota: 2021 Mirai (debut), 2021 RAV4 Prime (debut), 4Runner, 86, Avalon, Camry, C-HR, Corolla, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Prius, RAV4, Sequoia, Sienna, Supra, Tacoma, Tundra and Yaris.

Volkswagen: 2020 Atlas Cross Sport (debut), Arteon, Atlas, Golf, Jetta, Passat and Tiguan.

Ride or drive

There will be free opportunities for visitors -- who are at least 42 inches tall -- to ride with professional drivers on test tracks on the show floor. Others can get behind the wheel and drive vehicles outdoors. Here's the schedule for these events.

Camp Jeep features vehicle rides during the Chicago Auto Show preview on Feb. 7, 2019, at McCormick Place. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

Guest appearances

Bulls great Scottie Pippen will be at the auto show on Valentine's Day. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is scheduled to appear Feb. 15. Here's who else you could see.

The Amazing Spiderman, that charming web-slinger of comic book and television fame, delighted hundreds of kids at the International Championship Custom Auto Show at the International Amphitheatre in January 1978. But Yolanda Gullen, 3, of Portage, Indiana, recoiled in horror as Spidey approached to give her his autograph. (Michael Budrys/Chicago Tribune)

What to leave at home

All visitors and their bags will be subject to search upon their arrival at McCormick Place. The following items are prohibited:

Outside alcoholic beverages: Beer will be available for purchase at the auto show.

Firearms and other weapons including knives

Pets: Except service animals.

A man stand with his beer while looking over an Acura car during the Chicago Auto Show on Feb. 14, 2015, at McCormick Place. (Anthony Souffle/Chicago Tribune)

Sources: Chicago Auto Show, Chicago Tribune photos, archives and reporting

Created by the Chicago Tribune Dataviz team. On Twitter @ChiTribGraphics