Except for two years -- 1922 and 1982 -- the
1920s
KEY:
Bears win
Packers win
Tie
Loss
Wild card
Won
Lost
W
W
Division
Won
Lost
D
D
Conference title
Won
Lost
C
C
Championship (1921-1966)
Lost
Won
Won
Lost
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 7 wins
Packers: 6 wins
3 ties
COACHES
George Halas: 318-148-31 (overall)
1920
1925
1929
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 7 wins
3 ties
Packers: 6 wins
COACHES
George Halas: 318-148-31 (overall)
Curly Lambeau: 209-104-21
1920
1925
1929
Highs and lows of the decade
Halas scores final touchdown in the teams' first meeting
Location:
Result: Staleys (Bears), 20-0
Icy field keeps teams' Soldier Field debut a low-scoring affair
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Tie, 3-3
Packers' first title causes Halas to step away from playing, coaching
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Packers, 25-0
1930s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 12 wins
Packers: 11 wins
1 tie
COACHES
R. Jones
Halas
Lambeau
1930
1935
1939
OVERALL RECORD
Packers: 11 wins
1 tie
Bears: 12 wins
COACHES
R. Jones
Halas
Lambeau
1930
1935
1939
Highs and lows of the decade
Bears end seven-game losing streak
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Bears, 21-0
Only scoreless meeting between Bears and Packers
Location: City Stadium
Result: Tie, 0-0
Nagurski slides 56 yards to end zone, forcing playoff game inside Chicago Stadium
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Bears, 9-0
1940s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 16 wins
Packers: 4 wins
1 tie
COACHES
Halas
H. Anderson
L. Johnsos
Anderson
Johnsos
Halas
Lambeau
1940
1945
1949
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 16 wins
1 tie
Packers: 4 wins
COACHES
Halas
H. Anderson
L. Johnsos
Anderson
Johnsos
Halas
Lambeau
1940
1945
1949
Highs and lows of the decade
A monster upset causes nine reported heart attacks at Wrigley Field
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Packers, 16-14
First playoff game between the teams
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Bears, 33-14
1950s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 14 wins
Packers: 5 wins
1 tie
COACHES
Halas
J. Driscoll
Halas
L. Blackbourne
Ronzani
H. Devore
R. McLean
V. Lombardi
G. Ronzani
McLean
1950
1955
1959
OVERALL RECORD
1 tie
Bears: 14 wins
Packers: 5 wins
COACHES
Halas
J. Driscoll
Halas
Ronzani, H. Devore
R. McLean
G. Ronzani
L. Blackbourne
McLean
V. Lombardi
1950
1955
1959
Highs and lows of the decade
Packers' first victory in Chicago since 1941
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Packers, 41-28
Highest-scoring game in the rivalry
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Bears, 52-31
1960s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 5 wins
Packers: 15 wins
COACHES
Halas
J. Dooley
V. Lombardi
P. Bengston
1960
1965
1969
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 5 wins
Packers: 15 wins
COACHES
Halas
J. Dooley
Lombardi
P. Bengston
1960
1965
1969
Highs and lows of the decade
Bears stunned by 52-yard "free kick" field goal
Location: New City Stadium
Result: Packers, 23-12
Final game between coaches Halas and Lombardi
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Packers, 17-13
Packers third-string quarterback Don Horn prevents Bears from clinching
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Packers, 28-27
1970s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 11 wins
Packers: 9 wins
COACHES
Dooley
A. Gibron
J. Pardee
N. Armstrong
P. Bengston
D. Devine
B. Starr
1970
1975
1979
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 11 wins
Packers: 9 wins
COACHES
Dooley
A. Gibron
J. Pardee
N. Armstrong
P. Bengston
D. Devine
B. Starr
1970
1975
1979
Highs and lows of the decade
Injured Bart Starr scores winning touchdown with 3 seconds left
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Packers, 20-19
Highs and lows of the decade
Bears' final game at Wrigley Field
Location: Wrigley Field
Result: Bears, 35-17
Walter Payton rushes for 205 yards (second-highest total of career)
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Bears, 26-0
1980s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 11 wins
Packers: 7 wins
COACHES
Armstrong
M. Ditka
Starr
F. Gregg
L. Infante
1980
1985
1989
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 11 wins
Packers: 7 wins
COACHES
Armstrong
M. Ditka
Starr
F. Gregg
L. Infante
1980
1985
1989
Highs and lows of the decade
Packers kicker Chester Marcol catches his own blocked field goal and runs it in for a touchdown
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Packers, 12-6
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Bears, 23-21
William "Refrigerator" Perry scores his first touchdown
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Bears, 23-7
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Bears, 12-10
Instant replay gives Packers the win
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Packers, 14-13
1990s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 7 wins
Packers: 13 wins
COACHES
Ditka
D. Wannstedt
D. Jauron
Infante
M. Holmgren
R. Rhodes
1990
1995
1999
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 7 wins
Packers: 13 wins
COACHES
Ditka
D. Wannstedt
D. Jauron
Infante
M. Holmgren
R. Rhodes
1990
1995
1999
Highs and lows of the decade
Bears lose seventh straight "Monday Night Football" appearance in monsoon-like conditions while Packers begin 10-game winning streak in series
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Packers, 33-6
Brett Favre throws for 336 yards, five touchdowns on sprained ankle
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Packers, 35-28
"Walter Payton picked me up in the air," Bryan
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Bears, 14-13
2000s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
Game-by-game
Bears
Packers
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 8 wins
Packers: 12 wins
COACHES
Jauron
L. Smith
M. Sherman
M. McCarthy
2000
2005
2009
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 8 wins
Packers: 12 wins
COACHES
Jauron
L. Smith
M. Sherman
M. McCarthy
2000
2005
2009
Highs and lows of the decade
Packers quarterback Brett Favre spoils debut of new Soldier Field with three touchdown passes
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Packers, 38-23
Rookie
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Bears, 26-0
Coldest home game in Bears history
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Bears, 20-17 (OT)
2010s
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
2019
Game-by-game
Packers
Bears
2019
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 4 wins
Packers: 17 wins
COACHES
Smith
M. Trestman
J. Fox
M. Nagy
McCarthy
McCarthy, J. Philbin
M. LaFleur
2010
2015
2019
OVERALL RECORD
Bears: 4 wins
Packers: 17 wins
COACHES
Smith
M. Trestman
J. Fox
M. Nagy
McCarthy
McCarthy, J. Philbin
M. LaFleur
2010
2015
2019
Highs and lows of the decade
Packers beat Bears in 2010 NFC championship game
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Packers, 21-14
Packers win
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Packers, 33-28
Location: Lambeau Field
Result: Packers, 55-14
Bears sack Aaron Rodgers five times on way to clinching NFC North for the first time in eight years
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Bears, 24-17
Interception in the end zone by former Bears safety
Location: Soldier Field
Result: Packers, 10-3
Sources: Chicago Tribune archives; Pro Football Reference; Chicago Bears; Green Bay Packers; Pro Football Hall of Fame; Newspapers.com