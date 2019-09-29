Can the Bears beat the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday? Our writers make their picks.

The
Vikings at Bears
▪ Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field.
▪ TV and radio:
▪ The line: Bears by 2. O/U: 38 1/2.
▪ Tribune's picks last week: 4-0
Brad Biggs
17
20
The Bears face an interesting test against Dalvin Cook, the NFL's top rusher, and an offense that is committed to the run. The Bears were No. 1 in the league vs. the run a year ago and have shown no major holes in that area early this season, so it sets up as strength against strength. The defense got rolling with five takeaways against the Redskins. The Vikings represent a major step up in class, though, and their defense also is very good. That creates a real challenge for an offense trying to find its way. Look for the Vikings to try to take away Mitch Trubisky's No. 1 target, Allen Robinson, and force him to look elsewhere. Some early injuries, something the Bears didn't face last year, create question marks in a key NFC North game. The Bears can ill afford to start 0-2 in the division at home.
Record: 2-1
Rich Campbell
17
16
My head tells me the Vikings are the better team through three games. They're fifth in the NFL in yards per play offensively and eighth defensively. That balance is the product of talent and coaching. Running back Dalvin Cook's speed, vision, agility and contact balance have him playing at an elite level.
Record: 2-1
Colleen Kane
17
14
The victories over the
Record: 2-1
Dan Wiederer
13
17
Throw out a shaky first quarter in Green Bay and an inexcusable fourth-quarter interception thrown by Kirk Cousins in that same game and the Vikings have otherwise looked every bit like the Super Bowl contender they were supposed to be last season. Like the Bears, they have an attacking, opportunistic defense as their engine. But they also have the league's best rushing attack. In a low-scoring affair, ball security for both teams will be extra important. At this point, though, the Vikings have just a bit more pop.
Record: 2-1
Sources: Chicago Tribune reporting, Pregame.com
Created by the Chicago Tribune dataviz team. On Twitter @ChiTribGraphics