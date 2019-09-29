Can the Bears beat the Vikings at Soldier Field on Sunday? Our writers make their picks.

The Bears (2-1) on Sunday return to Soldier Field for the first time since their opening-night loss to the Packers . They face another tough NFC North rival in the Vikings (2-1), who boast the NFL 's leading rusher in Dalvin Cook and a defense that has allowed only 15.7 points per game. Can the Bears defense limit Cook's effectiveness and keep the takeaways coming against Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ? Can Mitch Trubisky and the offense maintain the momentum they built Monday night against the Redskins ?

Vikings at Bears ▪ Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Soldier Field. ▪ TV and radio: ESPN , WGN-9, WBBM-AM 78, WBBM-FM 105.9. ▪ The line: Bears by 2. O/U: 38 1/2. ▪ Tribune's picks last week: 4-0

Brad Biggs

17 20

The Bears face an interesting test against Dalvin Cook, the NFL's top rusher, and an offense that is committed to the run. The Bears were No. 1 in the league vs. the run a year ago and have shown no major holes in that area early this season, so it sets up as strength against strength. The defense got rolling with five takeaways against the Redskins. The Vikings represent a major step up in class, though, and their defense also is very good. That creates a real challenge for an offense trying to find its way. Look for the Vikings to try to take away Mitch Trubisky's No. 1 target, Allen Robinson, and force him to look elsewhere. Some early injuries, something the Bears didn't face last year, create question marks in a key NFC North game. The Bears can ill afford to start 0-2 in the division at home. Record: 2-1

Rich Campbell

17 16

My head tells me the Vikings are the better team through three games. They're fifth in the NFL in yards per play offensively and eighth defensively. That balance is the product of talent and coaching. Running back Dalvin Cook's speed, vision, agility and contact balance have him playing at an elite level. Akiem Hicks ' status is huge for the Bears' run defense. They need his ailing right knee to cooperate in order to keep linebackers clean to plug gaps and take away cutback lanes. None of that sets up in the Bears' favor. But the 2018 team had a knack for rising to the occasion in big games. There's something about the makeup of the team and its leaders that matches defining moments. And it's no exaggeration to say their NFC North championship hopes are at stake Sunday. Somehow, they find a way. Record: 2-1

Colleen Kane

17 14

The victories over the Broncos and Redskins were nice, but it's time for the Bears to show they can beat a good team. The Vikings represent a step up in quality, with a solid defense and the best running game in the league so far this season, something they didn't have when the Bears beat them twice last season. The Bears injury report is a concern after Akiem Hicks, Kyle Long, Taylor Gabriel and Eddy Pineiro all sat out practices. But even with those factors and the slow start of the Bears offense, it's hard to pick against a Bears defense that forced five turnovers last week. It might get ugly, but the Bears should squeak out the win. Record: 2-1

Dan Wiederer

13 17

Throw out a shaky first quarter in Green Bay and an inexcusable fourth-quarter interception thrown by Kirk Cousins in that same game and the Vikings have otherwise looked every bit like the Super Bowl contender they were supposed to be last season. Like the Bears, they have an attacking, opportunistic defense as their engine. But they also have the league's best rushing attack. In a low-scoring affair, ball security for both teams will be extra important. At this point, though, the Vikings have just a bit more pop. Record: 2-1