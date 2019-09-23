Bears at Redskins: Our writers make their Week 3 predictions

The
Bears at Redskins
▪ Kickoff: 7:15 p.m. Monday at FedEx Field.
▪ TV and radio:
▪ The line: Bears by 5. Over/under 41
▪ Tribune's picks last week: 4-0
Brad Biggs
24
14
The Redskins have allowed too many big plays in two games and have been dreadful on third down. Add in difficulty stopping the run and everything should be in play for Matt Nagy as he scans his call sheet when the Bears are on offense. It sets up as a breakthrough chance for quarterback Matt Trubisky and the skill-position players not named Allen Robinson who have done very little thus far.
Record: 1-1
Rich Campbell
24
17
The Bears have no downfield passing game to speak of, while the Redskins can't defend it. Trubisky is 6-for-29 with an interception on passes that have traveled at least 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. The Redskins have conceded 13 of 19, including four touchdowns. Look for Nagy to open up the offense and try to get Trubisky going by taking advantage of a slow, banged-up secondary that has blown coverages throughout the first two games. When the Bears are on defense, the Redskins don't have anyone who should scare them. If they can turn Keenum over, they should win comfortably.
Record: 1-1
Colleen Kane
23
17
This finally should be the week Trubisky and the Bears offense score more than one touchdown. It had better be, or this team is in more trouble than we thought. The Redskins defense was one of the worst in the league in the first two games, giving up 31.5 points and 455 yards per game against the
Record: 1-1
Dan Wiederer
26
17
This is a chance for the Bears to show their gears-grinding work behind the scenes will put their offense in a position to do more of what it's supposed to. Against a vulnerable Redskins defense, don't be surprised if Trubisky cuts it loose and has a strong game. Don't be surprised, either, if Nagy continues to dial it up in ways that will build Trubisky's confidence in an important road victory.
Record: 1-1
Sources: Chicago Tribune reporting, Pregame.com
Created by the Chicago Tribune dataviz team. On Twitter @ChiTribGraphics