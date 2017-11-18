Prince Philip, left, with his back to the camera, is the center of attention for a brief moment when he is presented with two polo mallets by Paul Butler, president of Butler Paper, on July 6, 1959, just before the royal couple returned to their yacht Britannia. Queen Elizabeth II, center, appears amused by the gesture. Each mallet has a silver plaque. One is inscribed to Philip, from the city of Chicago and the other from the Oak Brook Polo Club. (Chicago American)