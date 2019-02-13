What’s an endorsement, and why does the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board do them?

The editorial board is made up of a group of about a dozen journalists who draw on their years of experience as reporters and editors covering politics, business, arts and other topics in Chicago and around the world. Throughout the year, the group writes editorials about a wide range of issues. The opinions expressed are those of the Chicago Tribune, the institution, not of individual board members. During election season, we devote a lot of time to evaluating candidates and writing endorsements. It would be an abdication to say what we think should be done on an array of issues every day — and then remain silent about who is most likely to advance those goals.