Mike Ditka has been the spokesperson for products ranging from antifreeze to Vienna beef sausages in his almost 40 years as a paid pitch man. Here's a look back at some of those print and television advertisements.

Ditka's endorsements, by run date

The Protector Corp. (1983)

"Hi Mike Ditka. I believe in protecting any investment."

After being hired by George Halas in January 1982, the coach's first TV commercial as Bears coach was for this rustproofing system, which was based in Elmhurst, in 1982. Local photographer Marc Hauser recalled working with Ditka in his studio for an all-day photo shoot on behalf of this company in a 1987 Tribune article, "We had to make him four gallons of iced tea."

Pontiac (1986)

"This is not for me."

In 1985, Bears quarterback Jim McMahon starred in a Honda Scooters commercial touting his outrageousness. In this ad, which features the same music and a similar set as the McMahon ad, Ditka bucks outragous looks for a more elegant ride. That's something he finds, presumably, in this Pontiac Bonneville. The car maker ended production in 2009.

U.S. News & World Report (1986)

"You tackle the issues."

These posters were stolen from Chicago-area commuter trains as fast as they went up, and the display company had to replace all 378 twice in a month.

Hanes (1987)

"Even us tough guys like a little extra comfort underneath."

Long before fellow Chicago sports icon Michael Jordan signed on as its spokesman, Hanes tapped Ditka to chat about the brand's men's underwear line.

NFL Pro Line clothes (1987)

"That's my sweater."

If you can't be an NFL coach, then why not dress like one? Ditka shows a fan he, too, can don a Cliff Engle sweater, Starter jacket and cap by Sports Specialties. Pro Line clothes are still available from the NFL.

Peak Antifreeze (1988)

"Protection to 84 degrees below zero."

Prior to the filming of this commercial, Ditka served on NASCAR driver Kyle Petty's pit crew at the Daytona 500 -- as Petty's water boy. Ditka's granddaughter, Lauren, called him "Peep" -- her family suspects -- after recognizing him in this commercial.

Campbell's (1988)

"You, chunky -- get over here!"

Ditka is the definition of hangry in this ad for the company's Chunky Soup. He even stayed on as its pitchman following a heart attack, which forced him onto a low-fat, low-salt diet.

Chicago Northwest Indiana Toyota Dealers (1989)

"Start saving today with these guys."

The Tribune reported in June 1989 that Ditka signed a three-year promotion deal with the automaker. But it also was reported the coach was chauffered in a limousine to his weekly TV show, which inspired him to start Iron Mike Limousine Service.

Midway Airlines (1989)

"Even a coach needs a day in the sun."

Ditka, presumably waiting for a flight, is chatted up by a fellow passenger who tries to persuade him to take up fishing when he travels to Florida. The coach appeared in the air carrier's ads for three years before parting ways in 1989. Midway Airlines went bankrupt in 1991.

McDonald's (1989)

"I'm going with the zesty, reduced calorie red French."

A cartoon Ditka spars with the title character from the "Cathy" comic strip. At the time of this ad, Ditka was an investor in a group that owned three Burger King restaurants in the Chicago area.

Dristan (1989)

"And it won't make you drowsy."

Wearing full Bears coaching gear, Ditka touts the tough benefits of this congestion-fighting medicine. According to a Crain's Chicago Business article, (one of nearly a dozen products) from the same year, Ditka was pulling in $50,000 to $250,000 "for hawking one of nearly a dozen products."

Talman Home Federal Savings and Loan Association (1989)

"I never worry about the fine print at Talman. They treat me right."

Ditka, once a customer of this savings and loan, was chosen to be its first spokesman since the company head admired the coach's visibility and hard-work ethic, which he felt mirrored the company's own values. He was reportedly paid less than $100,000 to appear in this ad campaign.

Lane/Campbell's Chunky Soup (1989)

"Couch potatoes of the world unite!"

In a print ad from 1989, Ditka is seen lounging in the ultimate man cave as part of the Campbell's sponsored "Ultimate couch potato" sweepstakes.

Ditka Dogs (1990)

"It's not just a hot dog. It's an attitude."

Opened in Naperville, the fast-food restaurant bearing Ditka's likeness had a "Hall of Famer" jumbo hot dog, "MVP" steak sandwich and a " Bulls Eye" barbecue beef sandwich on its menu. Its decor was "constructed like a football stadium, down to the skyboxes (an overhead dining area). The bottom section is the field, with green-striped floor and tables, and the orange and blue sections converge upward gradually, creating a stadium effect," according to a December 1990 Tribune story.

Montgomery Ward (1992)

"It's great the way Electric Avenue does whatever it takes to crush their opponent."

Little-known fact: In the early 1960s, Ditka worked at Montgomery Ward as a sales rep in the offseason. Maybe that's why the retailer tapped him for a series of print and TV ads and appearances in the early 1990s, which earned him a reported $500,000 per year.

Frito-Lay (1993)

"Hey, a chip's a chip, Tom."

Ditka was paid a reported $75,000 to star with fellow NFL coaches and players in this Super Bowl ad, which features the coach without his trademark hairdo. According to a 1992 Tribune article, "The funny thing about the Lay's potato-chip commercial, slated for the Frito-Lay halftime show starring Michael Jackson, is that most of the players in the spot are having mediocre years or have been sidelined with injuries."

Krylon (1993)

"I hate rust."

Reading from a dictionary, an impatient Ditka spells out the definition for tough but throws the book away after a failed search for the word "oleum," which is short for the product's competitor. Perhaps Ditka's first visit to Soldier Field after he was fired from the Bears in January 1993 was for a promotion sponsored by Krylon.

Chicago White Sox (1993)

Silent Ditka.

After being fired as Bears coach in January 1993, Ditka was out of a job. The White Sox saw this as an opportunity to "interview" the coach. But, in a classic "Saturday Night Live" Superfans sketch, Ditka was shooting for the stars for his next job.

Budweiser "Bud Bowl" (1994)

"He should really learn to control his temper."

While on a coaching hiatus, Ditka filmed this Super Bowl commercial. Tribune sports reporter Bernie Lincicome didn't approve, saying in a February 1994 column, "A coach is supposed to coach. And not beer bottles."

1-800-Collect (1997)

"Make believe I just insulted your Momma."

Remember the competition for collect calling during the late 1990s? Former Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh also stumped for 1-800-Collect, but Bulls great Michael Jordan was an MCI spokesman

Alberto-Culvert's Consort Hair spray (1999)

"Actually, you could save money using a woman's hair spray. You'll always get in free on Ladies Night."

While head coach of the New Orleans Saints , an almost 60-year-old Ditka appeared in magazine ads for the men's hair spray. In this case, he also claimed to use the product.

Blockbuster (2000)

"You don't want me to lose this job, too?"

Recently fired as Saints coach, Ditka turns up in yet another Super Bowl commercial (this one aired during the pregame show). This time, he's trying to persuade a pizza delivery guy to rent "Runaway Bride."

Z-Tel Technologies (2001)

"When people understand what Z-Tel can do, they will make a change."

When the Tampa-based telephone company entered the Chicago market, it chose the now-former Bears and Saints coach to be the face of its television, newspaper and billboard advertisements.

Marriott Residence Inn (2002)

"Geez, I really miss it."

As part of an ad campaign that featured famous NFL coaches stumping for Marriott properties, Ditka gives "training camp" advice to a business traveler.

Glad (2002)

"Yeah, I'm mad all right."

The actress opposite the coach might look familiar. Her name is Melanie Paxson and she's appeared in many TV commercials and sitcoms, according to her IMDb page. Raised in Champaign, Paxson also trained with Second City and Steppenwolf. Easily recognized for her spunky hair and voice, Paxson starred in a series of Glad trash bag commercials when then known as Melanie Deanne Moore.

Majestic Star Casino (2004)

"All right, guys -- you're all winners!"

Ditka coaches several eager gamblers before declaring, "Now, this is my kind of place."

Levitra (2004)

"In football, come rain or snow or whatever, we play. We stay in the game."

Ditka was signed to promote Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline's impotence drug -- a competitor to Pfizer 's Viagra -- in 2003. Ditka spoke openly about his erectile dysfunction at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 40th anniversary, and also briefly considered a run for U.S. Senate in the same time period. This ad, which pits football's benefits against baseball's, ran during NFL games.

Cosentino Silestone (2005)

"I am Diana Pearl."

Tribune columnist David Haugh had the following reaction to this Super Bowl ad: "Who is Diana Pearl and why were former Bears Mike Ditka, Jim McMahon and William Perry, as well as former Bull Dennis Rodman, in a commercial saying her name? Actually, Diana Pearl is the name of a countertop color designed by the Houston-based home-supply company Cosentino USA. If the product holds over time as well as the familiar 1985 Bears' pitchmen and overexposed NBA bad boy Rodman, business will be booming for years." Actually, the countertop color has been discontinued.

Arena Football League (2006)

"Hey, pipe down, poker brat."

Ditka, who became part owner of the Arena Football League's Chicago Rush in 2004, stars opposite poker player Phil Hellmuth and Rush mascot Grabowski to promote ArenaBowl XX. Played in Las Vegas on June 11, 2006, the Rush beat the Orlando Predators , 69-61. The AFL folded in 2008 but later returned. Several attempts were made to bring the Rush back to no avail.

Scott toilet tissue (2007)

"It's called the 'Half-time flush and the mass flush equals the amount of water that flows over Niagara Falls for seven minutes."

The toilet tissue company chose the coach to educate people about choosing the right toilet paper -- especially during Super Bowl half time. "During the Big Game, the pressure to win is always intense in the locker room," said Ditka. "And, the thing is, not only does the team feel the pressure, but the fans and their bathrooms do too. See, during halftime, so many johns are flushed, they go into overtime mode. All that water pressure can cause serious clogs so, it's important to prepare!"

Circuit City (2007)

"I was afraid we'd ruin the new carpet."

The now defunct electronics retailer hired Ditka and former Broncos quarterback John Elway to star in this ad campaign during the 2007 NFL season.

Lee's Discount Liquor of Las Vegas (2008)

"Besides, it doesn't taste like s---."

Ditka's appeal isn't only in the Chicago area. Lee's Discount Liquor in Las Vegas featured the coach's Kick Ass Red wine in one of its ads.

Clear Choice Dental Implant Center (2009)

"Here's a 3-D CAT Scan -- it's like giving docs X-ray vision."

The network of dental treatment centers has four offices in the Chicago area.

Under Armour (2010)

"I didn't come out of retirement to coach a bunch of Momma's boys."

A tough talking Ditka practices his "pep talk." This ad promoted Ditka's return to the sidelines to coach high school seniors at the Under Armour-sponsored All-America Game in St. Petersburg, Fla., in January 2011.

Boost Mobile (2010)

"That's fresh."

This 2010 recreation of the '85 Bears "Super Bowl Shuffle" featured not just Ditka, but plenty of players from that team -- Jim McMahon, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent, Willie Gault, Otis Wilson, Steve Fuller and Maury Buford. Ringtones of this popular Super Bowl commercial were also available for 99 cents and proceeds were to benefit the coach's Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund.

Coors Brewing Co. (2011)

"I can't believe you missed the extra pint!"

After previously using news conference footage of Ditka and other former NFL coaches, Coors chose Ditka to be its spokesman for this Coors Light commercial.

Ditka Kids/Ditka Goods (2011)

"Before you can win you have to believe that you are worthy."

Ditka and daughter-in-law, Stacy, own this company, which produces onesies, shirts, hoodies and hats bearing Da Coach's likeness and iconic sweater design.

Iron Mike supplements (2011)

"It works for me!"

The coach lent his name to a brand of supplements, which included the "Ultimate Virility Enhancer," "Ultimate Prostate Support" and "Ultimate Joint Support." The line is discontinued.

Old Navy (2012)

"Hey! Great job, fellas. Let's roll."

George Wendt -- reprising his role as Bob Swerski from "Saturday Night Live's" Superfans sketch fame -- joins former Bears receiver Tom Waddle and current Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak to tout the brand's NFL T-shirts for men, women and "da babies." Ditka, riding atop the shoulders of two guys in football gear, approves.

Coalition to Salute America's Heroes (2012)

"Remember to hire smart and bet on the vets."

This isn't the only military veterans charity Ditka has endorsed -- he has also commented on behalf of Restaurants for Veterans and his own charity, Gridiron Greats.

ESPN Fantasy Football (2012)

"Things happen for a reason. Now, stand up. You look pathetic!"

For 12 years, the coach has been an ESPN mainstay. Ditka was signed as an analyst in 2004. In March, Ditka signed a new contract with the network that allows him to be a "SportsCenter" contributor from his homes in Chicago and Naples, Fla -- and requires less travel.

Binny's Beverage Depot (2013)

"You know, I spent decades in football locker rooms so I got a very good nose for aromas -- and most of them would kill ya."

With an assortment of wines bearing his name ranging in price from $15 to $50 on his own website, Ditka seems a natural fit appearing in multiple TV spots for this beverage supplier. He also has held bottle signings for his wines at Binny's stores. Other Chicago coaches have also become Binny's spokespeople, including Cubs manager Joe Maddon and Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville.

Vienna Beef (2013)

"Chicago deserves a monster sausage they can be proud of."

The iconic Chicago-style hot dog purveyor teamed up with Ditka in 2013 to produce two flavors of sausage, which were served in Ditka's restaurants, for sale in local grocery stores and are also available for purchase on Vienna Beef's website.

New York Jewelers (2013)

"Coaching? I'm not going to New York to coach."

Ditka has three Super Bowl rings: one for playing with the Cowboys , another for serving as assistant coach for the Cowboys and the last for coaching the Bears to a Super Bowl XX win over the Patriots . And he has a championship ring from 1963, before the Super Bowl started in 1967. Yet, according to a 2013 Tribune story, you won't see Ditka wear his Bears 1963 NFL championship ring: "That ring looks like a high school class ring almost," Ditka said. "There isn't a lot to it. It was a minimal cost to Mr. Halas, believe me."

Overstock.com (2013)

"Peep toe. Pumps. Can't beat Overstock.com prices!"

In a news release, the online discount retailer said it hired Ditka to star in this ad since he "portrays the same passion and excitement we feel about our business." The coach said he enjoyed being reunited with former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon for the 30-second TV spot. We think they both just wanted an excuse to use the word ri-Ditka-lous.

Pepsi (2014)

"The world's a better place now that we've made this halftime show."

Ditka does his best Miley Cyrus "Wrecking Ball" impression during this two-and-a-half-minute commercial that ran during the 2014 Grammys. We suspect the coach lip synched his way through this spot. He did, however, relase a "Super Bowl Shuffle"-inspired music video of his own called the "Grabowski Shuffle" in 1987. It went platinum selling more than 50,000 copies. The Found Footage Festival found this behind-the-scenes look at the making of this music video.

Al's Beef and Nancy's Pizza (2014)

"Put the hot stuff on it. I like it hot. I like a little giardiniera on there. I like it to pop a little bit."

Dtika was named spokesperson for the two brands in May 2014. Since then, Al's Beef temporarily added a spicy, jumbo "Ditka Dog" to its menu and Nancy's Pizza introduced Da Ditka Pizza -- cheese, meatballs, pepperoni, onions and green peppers.

Bruce Rauner campaign for Illinois governor (2014)

"Yeah, stick to the game plan, Bruce. Stick to the game plan."

After considering his own run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2004, Ditka was tapped by Rauner's campaign to appear in this 2014 ad where the two talk politics. In 2016, Ditka was asked to attend the Republican National Convention in Cleveland but the coach declined. "I don't travel much anymore except between Chicago and Florida, and giving a speech at a convention isn't really my style," he said.

McDonald's (2015)

"Go Pack go."

Ditka grabs a sweater from his closet -- a Packers sweater. Curses! In the several weeks this ad ran on TV, the Packers lost three straight games -- a first since Aaron Rodgers became the team's quarterback in 2008. In a follow-up commercial, Ditka tears off the Packers sweater to reveal a Bears sweater underneath. Then the Bears lost a close game to the Broncos.

Mike Ditka's Italian Beef & Gravy, Road House BBQ Beef & Giardiniera (2016)

"I'm personally involved in the selection of all the food products that carry my name, and I have spent a lot of time on this one."

These products by Devanco Foods are available locally at Jewel, Mariano's, Sunset Foods and other retailers.

Drug Enforcement Administration (2016)

"Help keep America's kids safe."

We're not sure why the erectile dysfunction pitchman was chosen as the face of the Drug Enforcement Administration's "Take Back Day", which encouraged people to responsibly dispose of their unused prescription medication.

Hearing Lab (2016)

"They'll listen, you'll hear."

Ditka and MLB Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog have both written testimonials for the hearing aid provider, which has 20 Chicago locations.

ProstatePM by LifeExtension (2016)

"Look guys, we don't like to talk about it. I don't like to talk about it."

This is the third erectile dysfunction drug or supplement promoted by Ditka. The coach spoke openly about his erectile dysfunction at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 40th anniversary in 2003.

CarShield (2016)

"I'm pretty good under the hood."

Hired as a pitchman for the car insurance brand in December 2016, this commercial shows Ditka working on a car in a garage -- its walls plastered in posters from his NFL playing days.

Blue-Emu (2017)

"It's comfort that won't leave you smelling like a football gym bag."

Ditka and MLB Hall of Famer Johnny Bench compare smelly sporting goods from their playing days while dabbing on some of the pain relief cream.

The Medicare Helpline (2019)

"Tell me, are you getting all the benefits you're entitled to?"

Wearing his Super Bowl ring, "Iron Mike" asks viewers to call the toll-free number to find out if they qualify for benefits including "FREE gym membership."