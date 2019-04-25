How to apply for a Chicago Tribune internship

Send your cover letter, resume, work examples and the names of at least two professional and one school references to internships@chicagotribune.com. Limit your clips to five to seven pieces that represent your best work and show your range of experience. We prefer that candidates send clips or links to specific stories rather than linking to a personal website. Clips give us a chance to see what you believe is your best work. If you do send a link to your personal website, consider putting your best, most recent work at the top. If you are linking to stories behind a paywall, please indicate how to access them in your cover letter, or send pdfs of the content.